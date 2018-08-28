Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

First homes reserved at Oaklands Grange development in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:17 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:44 06 November 2018

CGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will look

CGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will look

Archant

The first homes have been reserved at the new Oaklands Grange development off Sandpit Lane.

CGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will lookCGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will look

This initial phase, which is being built on former Oaklands College land, was released by developer Taylor Wimpey North Thames at a launch event on October 20.

The development of two, three, four and five bedroom houses will be sold over six phases, and 121 of the 348 homes will be affordable properties available for local people through a housing association.

There is currently a range of three, four and five bedroom houses available to reserve, priced from £532,000 to £949,500.

CGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will lookCGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will look

The first homes at the development will be ready to move into in autumn 2019.

Jack Costello, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “We are delighted with the level of interest we have received in the new homes at Oaklands Grange and it was fantastic to welcome over 60 visitors to the development during our recent launch weekend.”

To find out more, visit the development’s sales information centre which is located at the site off Sandpit Lane (AL4 9UG) and is open Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 5.30pm and from 11.30am to 5.30pm on a Friday.

CGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will lookCGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will look

Further information is also available by calling 01727 226 985 or by visiting www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Breaking News Sinkhole opens up in St Albans

55 minutes ago Anne Suslak and Fraser Whieldon
A sinkhole has opened up in Cedar Court St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

A sinkhole has opened up in a road in St Albans and nearby residents have been evacuated.

St Albans MP meets rail minister ahead of Thameslink timetable changes

07:00 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans MP Anne Main meeting with rail minister Jo Johnson.

Thameslink has announced its next timetable change - as St Albans’ MP and Harpenden commuters call for change.

Orphans who fell in World War I to be commemorated on London Colney war memorial

Yesterday, 19:00 Fraser Whieldon
The war memorial on High Street in London Colney. Picture: Emma Payne.

The names of First World War soldiers from a London Colney orphanage are being added to the village’s war memorial.

Why the St Albans Remembrance Day parade is in the evening

Yesterday, 16:49 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans Remembers - the city is taking part in a national beacon lighting ceremony to mark 100 years since the First World War ended.

St Albans will take part in a nation-wide beacon lighting ceremony this Remembrance Sunday.

HERTS AD PROPERTY E-EDITION

Image
Read the Herts Ad Property e-edition E-edition

NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP

Get the latest St Albans and Harpenden property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

MOST READ

Property Spotlight: A unique apartment in the heart of St Albans

The Apex, Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Ashtons

5 last-minute garden jobs to do before winter arrives

Grab your gardening tools for these end-of-season jobs. Picture: Thinkstock/PA

At home with Sam Faiers, Emma Willis and Luisa Zissman

TOWIE star Sam working it outside her huge Hertfordshire home (@samanthafaiers/Instagram)

First homes reserved at Oaklands Grange development in St Albans

CGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will look

Behind closed gates: does living in a gated community make a difference?

A Gated Mews

search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla