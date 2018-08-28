First homes reserved at Oaklands Grange development in St Albans

CGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will look Archant

The first homes have been reserved at the new Oaklands Grange development off Sandpit Lane.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will look CGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will look

This initial phase, which is being built on former Oaklands College land, was released by developer Taylor Wimpey North Thames at a launch event on October 20.

The development of two, three, four and five bedroom houses will be sold over six phases, and 121 of the 348 homes will be affordable properties available for local people through a housing association.

There is currently a range of three, four and five bedroom houses available to reserve, priced from £532,000 to £949,500.

CGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will look CGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will look

The first homes at the development will be ready to move into in autumn 2019.

Jack Costello, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “We are delighted with the level of interest we have received in the new homes at Oaklands Grange and it was fantastic to welcome over 60 visitors to the development during our recent launch weekend.”

To find out more, visit the development’s sales information centre which is located at the site off Sandpit Lane (AL4 9UG) and is open Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 5.30pm and from 11.30am to 5.30pm on a Friday.

CGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will look CGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will look

Further information is also available by calling 01727 226 985 or by visiting www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.