Finishing touch: Transform your interiors with stylish additions

Create A Chic Corner: Ideal Home Freydis Floor Lamp, �99.99; Hudson Living Nest of Tables, White, currently reduced from �169 to �149; Luxe Collection, Genuine Sheepskin Wool Rug, Single, �59.99. Picture: Very/PA Photo/Handout. Archant

Show your space some decor TLC with this season’s bargain buys. Gabrielle Fagan reveals her top finds.

Show A Living Space Some Love: Glynn 2-Seater Sofa, �350; Knitted Pouffe, �39; Pink & Grey Chunky Woven Throw, �18; Copper-Toned Glass Terrarium Lantern, �20; Copper Vase, �6; Copper & Concrete Planter, �25; Cushions (L) Pink Marble Effect, �7; (R) Floral Cushion, �6; (middle) Grey Diamond Textured Cushion, �6, George Home. Picture: George Home/PA Photo/Handout. Show A Living Space Some Love: Glynn 2-Seater Sofa, �350; Knitted Pouffe, �39; Pink & Grey Chunky Woven Throw, �18; Copper-Toned Glass Terrarium Lantern, �20; Copper Vase, �6; Copper & Concrete Planter, �25; Cushions (L) Pink Marble Effect, �7; (R) Floral Cushion, �6; (middle) Grey Diamond Textured Cushion, �6, George Home. Picture: George Home/PA Photo/Handout.

Great style doesn’t have to be super-expensive. After all, it’s those fabulous finishing touches that really give a room personality and make it special.

There’s a brilliant array of affordable homeware available on the high street right now, and you could even load up your trolley with on-trend accessories while doing your supermarket shop. Asda’s George Home range and the Sainsbury’s Home collection are both rightly renowned for their fashionable, purse-friendly items.

Whether you want to transform a living room or beautify a bedroom - take your pick from these brilliant buys to help turn rooms into stylish sanctuaries...

Dream Up A Beautiful Boudoir: Rose Double Bed Frame in Peat Broad Weave, £995, Button & Sprung; Ink Chevron Wallpaper, £81 per roll, Barnaby Gates. Picture: Button & Sprung/Barnaby Gates/PA Photo/Handout. Dream Up A Beautiful Boudoir: Rose Double Bed Frame in Peat Broad Weave, £995, Button & Sprung; Ink Chevron Wallpaper, £81 per roll, Barnaby Gates. Picture: Button & Sprung/Barnaby Gates/PA Photo/Handout.

Show a living space some love

A pale colour palette will make a room feel more spacious. and can still feel cosy if it’s grounded by dark flooring or carpet. Curate your collection of accessories and rotate them using only a few at a time. That pared-back approach will let the details sing.

George Home’s bang-up-to date range has all the ingredients for a luxe living space. Top picks include space-saving seating, such as their Glynn 2 Seater Sofa, £350, and Knitted Pouffe, £39. Check out the range’s divine details too: We love the Copper-Toned Glass Terrarium Lantern, £20, Pink and Grey Chunky Throw, £18, and Cushions, from £6 each.

DECOR TIP: A relaxed setting should never be cluttered. If you can’t fit in bulky storage, use baskets and boxes. Paint surrounding walls the same shade as fitted cupboards, so they recede and don’t dominate a room.

Show A Living Space Some Love: Cavendish 3 Seater Sofa, Chill Fabric, currently reduced from £1,199 to £899; Hudson Living Bergen Coffee Table, currently reduced from £169 to £149; Bianca Tasseled Knit Throw, £39.99; Cushions from £14.99, Very. Picture: Very/PA Photo/Handout Show A Living Space Some Love: Cavendish 3 Seater Sofa, Chill Fabric, currently reduced from £1,199 to £899; Hudson Living Bergen Coffee Table, currently reduced from £169 to £149; Bianca Tasseled Knit Throw, £39.99; Cushions from £14.99, Very. Picture: Very/PA Photo/Handout

Create a chic corner

Deep blues not only make a room feel calm and peaceful but will also add depth and drama. Create your own intimate space by switching light cottons for velvet and faux fur, to conjure a cosseting, cocooning effect. Add a comfy chair (refurb an old one with a throw) and treat yourself to a new lamp, which has the power to transform a space - then sit back and snuggle.

DECOR TIP: This season’s all about natural materials and textures - wool, mohair and cashmere feel gorgeously snug and improve with age. And don’t forget to ‘green it up’ with house plants, real or faux.

Dream up a beautiful boudoir

Warm shades, such as terracotta, burnt orange and mustard yellows, mimic the richness of autumn landscapes and are the perfect, easy-on-the-eye palette for bedrooms.

Opt for a pale, neutral backdrop and floor, and darken the mood, for a sleep-inducing atmosphere, by wallpapering the wall behind the bed. Up the style stakes by layering the bed with throws, and accessorise with cushions in harmonising colours. For luscious lustre, add copper lights, vases or photo frames.

DECOR TIP: Adding pops of pattern will add interest to a scheme. Embrace a modern retro-feel with geometric designs, keep it classic with a chevron pattern in monochrome, or keep it simple with a touch of a stripe or spots.