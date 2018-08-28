Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Expert View: Is your conservatory just a fair-weather friend?

PUBLISHED: 12:30 09 October 2018

Tim Hollingsworth

Tim Hollingsworth, Rumball Sedgwick

Tim Hollingsworth, Rumball Sedgwick

Archant

If your old conservatory is freezing cold in the winter, what are your options? Tim Hollingsworth, of leading local chartered surveyors and property experts Rumball Sedgwick, has some ideas…

In the course of my surveying work, I see numerous conservatories which were added to houses 10 to 15 years ago. Many of these are now in poor condition, which is unsurprising as the material they are usually made of, uPVC, is not really designed to last any longer than that. Conservatories last less time than windows, as they have to endure much more stress from temperature changes, which mean they are expanding and contracting all the time, wearing out joints and the uPVC itself faster.

Also, the large double-glazed window panels in conservatories are often ‘blown’ after 15 years – meaning that the gas-filled space between the panes will no longer be airtight, making them only about half as efficient as sealed units.

The higher cost of energy means that it’s more important than ever to reduce heat loss from our houses.

So what are your options? As with all home improvements, the first thing to do is think seriously about how much value you will get from it. You can’t assume that any alteration work will add a lot of value to the property and may not even cover the cost. So, it’s important to think about how long you intend to stay in the property, and how much enjoyment and ‘value’ you will gain from any improvement.

If you don’t intend to stay in the property for long, repair the conservatory as best you can. This might include replacing window units, for example, which generally cost around £100 per unit. But in the current market many house owners are intending to stay put rather than move: in this case it’s worth thinking about replacement, perhaps even with a more permanent structure such as a sunroom.

Replacing an existing conservatory should be straightforward – you shouldn’t need planning permission, and you can use the existing foundations and walls. There’s a better selection of glass and glazing units available now than 15 years ago, such as low-E glass and triple glazing, so you should be able to create a much warmer space.

A more expensive option, but well worth considering if you need really usable space, is a sunroom. Typically, a traditionally-built room, generally with half the glass area of a conservatory, will allow the walls and roof to be well insulated, making it easier and cheaper to keep warm in winter. A sunroom has another advantage – buyers perceive it as a proper ‘room’, integrated into the house, which should add more value than a conservatory. You may need planning permission though, and costs are likely to be double those of a conservatory.

For property advice contact Tim and his team on 01727 852384 or at tim@rumballsedgwick.co.uk

Related articles

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Thugs smash car windscreen and conservatory window of Redbourn victim targeted twice

32 minutes ago Franki Berry
Crown Street in Redbourn. Picture: Google Maps

Criminals have twice targeted a victim in Redbourn by smashing her window and then damaging her car.

Jewellery stolen in Harpenden burglary

11:21 Anne Suslak
Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Harpenden.

Burglars broke into a house in Harpenden and stole jewellery.

Gallery: St Albans centre transformed into gin celebration for second annual street party

10:37 Franki Berry
St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. About 5,000 people attended. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Revellers flocked to a shopping strip in St Albans for a lively evening of cocktails, music, and boutique shopping.

Wheathampstead running club receives grant to build gazebo

07:00 Anne Suslak
Wheathampstead Warriors bought a new gazebo with funding from 948 Sports Foundation. Picture: Fiona Campbell

A Wheathampstead running club received a £750 grant to build a new gazebo and encourage more people to take up running.

The recently-founded Wheathampstead Warriors applied for funding from the 948 Sports Foundation, which promotes

HERTS AD PROPERTY E-EDITION

Image
Read the Herts Ad Property e-edition E-edition

NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP

Get the latest St Albans and Harpenden property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

MOST READ

Property Spotlight: A huge family home with golf simulator and gym in St Albans

Pook's Hill, King Harry Lane, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

One in five Herts properties bought as second homes or buy-to-lets

These Redbourn properties could be within the sights of an investor

Finishing touch: Transform your interiors with stylish additions

Create A Chic Corner: Ideal Home Freydis Floor Lamp, �99.99; Hudson Living Nest of Tables, White, currently reduced from �169 to �149; Luxe Collection, Genuine Sheepskin Wool Rug, Single, �59.99. Picture: Very/PA Photo/Handout.

Hertfordshire street named among Britain’s most expensive addresses

Not cheap: Robins Nest Hill, Little Berkhamsted. Picture: Google Street View

These are the kitchen design trends to watch out for in 2019

Kitchens of distinction: Leicht Avance range in Mohair; Island: Dekton Kenya unit with Silestone Suede finish worktop and cabinets with Concrete finish in Brasilia, and kitchen starts from �25,000, Contour Kitchens, Cheltenham. Picture: Contour Kitchens/PA Photo/Handout

search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla