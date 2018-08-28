Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Comment: St Albans’ evolving streetscapes shows us that change isn’t always a bad thing

PUBLISHED: 07:44 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 07:57 24 October 2018

The Newsom Place development as it looked in February 2009, as seen from Lemsford Road. Picture: Google Street View

The Newsom Place development as it looked in February 2009, as seen from Lemsford Road. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

I love Google Street View. As brilliant as it is for current images, taking a virtual step back in time and checking out what’s changed is by far the best value use for it.

The Oaklands College building on the corner of St Peter's and Hatfield Roads as it looked in August 2008. Picture: Google Street ViewThe Oaklands College building on the corner of St Peter's and Hatfield Roads as it looked in August 2008. Picture: Google Street View

One of our most popular online stories this week was about the changing face of St Albans city centre, focusing on a few key areas which have altered massively within the last decade thanks to major development work. Ziggurat House, for example, which is unrecognisable now its glass-cladding has gone.

Then there’s the area around the Odyssey and Gabriel Square. I used to live on Approach Road and remember well how depressing the stretch of London Road between Alma and Lattimore Roads used to be. The peeling paintwork on the long-closed Odeon on one side and the boarded up shops on the other made for a less than warm welcome to the city centre – but things look very different now.

Say what you like about Gabriel Square – and many of you do, regularly and very publicly – this part of London Road looks way smarter now than it did then. And it’s not the only part of St Albans that’s benefited from a facelift.

I lived in Bernards Heath for a few years from 2004 and used to walk along Manor Road every day on my way to the station. Sadly, Street View doesn’t go back quite that far, but the memory of boarded up Oaklands College buildings is strong. Images from early 2009 show that the bulldozing had commenced and work towards the creation of Newsom Place was well underway.

The ugly college block between St Peter’s and Hatfield Roads is also long gone, replaced by the similarly boxy but nowhere near as brutal new-builds.

And what of the college’s distinctive corner building (above), which has been replaced by three striking flats?

It’s funny how quickly we get used to major changes in our surroundings. And though it might not have seemed like it at the time, hindsight often shows us that change isn’t always bad.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans church rededicating its war memorials ahead of Remembrance Sunday

07:00 Fraser Whieldon
Reverend Andrew Prout stands in front of the relocated First and Second World War memorials. Picture: NICK JOHNS

A St Albans church has relocated its war memorials ahead of this year’s Remembrance Sunday service.

Projection of poppies onto St Albans Cathedral to mark World War One centenary

Yesterday, 19:00 Franki Berry
Poppy Fields will be projected onto St Albans Cathedral. Picture: St Albans Cathedral

A blanket of poppies will be projected onto the nave of St Albans Cathedral in remembrance of the centenary of World War One.

Person hit by train on St Albans City line

Yesterday, 16:52 Fraser Whieldon
A Govia Thameslink Railway train.

All lines have been reopened between Luton and London St Pancras International after a person was hit by a train.

St Albans bike shop owner warns others about fake bailiffs after nearly losing £2,400

Yesterday, 15:58 Fraser Whieldon
Rock and Road Bikes owner Paul Williams is warning others about a bailiff fraud scam which preys on small businesses. Picture: NICK JOHNS

A bike shop owner in St Albans has warned people of a scam involving fake bailiffs which nearly cost him £2,400.

HERTS AD PROPERTY E-EDITION

Image
Read the Herts Ad Property e-edition E-edition

NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP

Get the latest St Albans and Harpenden property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

MOST READ

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed former water mill just outside Redbourn

Dolittle Mill House, St Albans Road, Redbourn. Picture: Strutt & Parker

In pictures: The changing face of St Albans city centre

Ziggurat House as it used to look. Picture: Danny Loo

Safe as houses: As car thieves up their game, so too do homeowners...

Gates add kudos as well as security. Picture: Getty

Comment: Gating Gabriel Square will show its doubters they were right all along

Gabriel Square's 'private property residents only' sign has put local people's backs up

At home with Sam Faiers, Emma Willis and Luisa Zissman

TOWIE star Sam working it outside her huge Hertfordshire home (@samanthafaiers/Instagram)

search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla