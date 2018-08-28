Area Guide: The New Greens area of St Albans

To the north of St Albans, just off Harpenden Road, is the New Greens estate. We found out more about it

Built as part of the government’s expansion policy after World War II, the estate is home to two schools, a busy parade of shops and a sizeable playing field.

Amenities

The shops at High Oaks offer a range of useful amenities, including a convenience store, a newsagents’, a fancy dress and dancewear shop, a florist, a hairdresser, a bakers, a Chinese/fish and chip shop and an Indian takeaway.

The area of woodland adjacent to the Toulmin Drive playing fields is popular with dog walkers.

Property

While by no means cheap, homes in New Greens are a little more affordable than those in many other areas of St Albans. Properties currently on the market include a three-bed terraced house on Partridge Road for £385,000 and a three-bed semi on High Oaks for £500,000.

Schools

There are two schools in New Greens - Margaret Wix Primary School and Townsend Church of England School, both on High Oaks.

While Townsend – for ages 11-18 – prides itself on being the only C of E secondary school in the area, it isn’t strict about attendees being church-goers.

Margaret Wix educates pupils aged from four to 11, and also has a nursery class that runs every morning. Both schools were rated ‘good’ by Ofsted at their last inspection.

Other schools serving the New Greens area include Garden Fields JMI on nearby Townsend Drive. Rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, it is in the process of expanding to a three-form entry and will have a maximum of 630 pupils on roll by 2021, making it the biggest primary school in St Albans.

The ever-popular St Albans Girls’ School (STAGS) is just across Harpenden Road, on Sandridgebury Lane, and was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in 2013.

Church

Opened in 1980 as a replacement for the 19th century church on Verulam Road (which is now offices), Christ Church on High Oaks is an all-age religious community.

They say on their website that “in an era of fractured and dysfunctional relationships we want to be distinctive giving light and hope to all we are in contact with”.

Social

New Greens Club on High Oaks hosts local entertainment for all ages, including live music, comedy nights and quizzes.

Hall hire is also available.

Sport

The St Albans Centurions Rugby League team play their home games from Toulmin Drive sports ground. The first team play in the East Rugby League, but the ground is also home to several kids’ teams as well as the Grey Cents, a team aged 35-plus.

The St Albans London Colney ABA is a local boxing club that offers classes for all age groups and is based on Toulmin Drive. It’s open to people of all boxing abilities and curious aspiring boxers are encouraged to pop down and observe, in order to get a feel for the sport. They offer a free introductory session for juniors (10-21 year olds).

New Greens Club also hosts two darts teams that compete in the local league.