Property Spotlight: A unique apartment in the heart of St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:41 05 November 2018

The Apex, Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Ashtons

The Apex, Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Ashtons

©Ashtons

This stunning and ‘as new’ two bedroom property is situated on the first floor of The Apex, a landmark building ideally located between St Albans’ mainline station and city centre.

The principal room is flooded with natural light from the full height and width windows. Picture: AshtonsThe principal room is flooded with natural light from the full height and width windows. Picture: Ashtons

A highly individual apartment, it is immaculately presented throughout with the most spectacular high specification finish.

The bright and spacious principal room is flooded with natural light from the full height and width windows. Double doors also lead out from here onto the balcony which also provides useful concealed storage.

Providing space for a seating and dining area, the room is open-plan to the kitchen which features a central island with hob and feature extractor hood, numerous storage drawers and cupboards, integrated double oven, microwave, Quooker hot water tap and Silestone worktops with splashbacks over.

The master bedroom is a good size double, has a fitted wardrobe and benefits from a fully tiled en-suite shower room. The second bedroom is also a good size double and is serviced by the quality fully-tiled bathroom. There is zoned underfloor heating in all rooms.

The first floor property has a private balcony. Picture: AshtonsThe first floor property has a private balcony. Picture: Ashtons

Outside, there are communal gardens, bike store, gym and gated access to an allocated parking space.

In summary, a rare and extremely sought after apartment located in what is a central and very convenient location.

PROPERTY FACTS

The kitchen has a Quooker hot water tap and Silestone worktops. Picture: AshtonsThe kitchen has a Quooker hot water tap and Silestone worktops. Picture: Ashtons

The Apex, Newsom Place, St Peter’s Road, St Albans

Guide price £500,000

Ashtons, 01727 819666, www.ashtons.co.uk

