Property Spotlight: A pretty period cottage in Slip End, near Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 10:42 17 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:18 17 October 2018

Summer Street, Slip End. Picture: Town & Country

Summer Street, Slip End. Picture: Town & Country

This bay-fronted character cottage is located only a few miles from Harpenden in the popular village of Slip End.

One of the property's two reception rooms. Picture: Town & CountryOne of the property's two reception rooms. Picture: Town & Country

Situated close to open countryside, the home offers great family-sized accommodation, with a choice of two reception rooms, an extended fitted kitchen and three good-sized bedrooms.

Externally there is a large sunny aspect rear garden with well-established plants and trees, and off-road parking for one vehicle. The property is in the catchment area of the Ofsted ‘outstanding’ Slip End Village School.

PROPERTY FACTS

There is a large garden to the rear. Picture: Town & CountryThere is a large garden to the rear. Picture: Town & Country

Summer Street, Slip End

Guide price £340,000

Town & Country, 01582 841 200, www.townandcountry.co.uk

The property is in the catchment for the 'outstanding' Slip End Village School. Picture: Town & CountryThe property is in the catchment for the 'outstanding' Slip End Village School. Picture: Town & Country

