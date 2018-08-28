Property Spotlight: A pretty period cottage in Slip End, near Harpenden
PUBLISHED: 10:42 17 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:18 17 October 2018
This bay-fronted character cottage is located only a few miles from Harpenden in the popular village of Slip End.
Situated close to open countryside, the home offers great family-sized accommodation, with a choice of two reception rooms, an extended fitted kitchen and three good-sized bedrooms.
Externally there is a large sunny aspect rear garden with well-established plants and trees, and off-road parking for one vehicle. The property is in the catchment area of the Ofsted ‘outstanding’ Slip End Village School.
PROPERTY FACTS
Summer Street, Slip End
Guide price £340,000
Town & Country, 01582 841 200, www.townandcountry.co.uk