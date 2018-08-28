Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Property Spotlight: A period cottage close to the centre of St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:17 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:33 12 November 2018

Sandpit Lane, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Sandpit Lane, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

IVAN GARCIA DIAZ ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

This beautifully presented two bedroom period cottage is situated within the Bernards Heath area of St Albans.

The living room has a feature brick fireplace and wood burning stove. Picture: Frost'sThe living room has a feature brick fireplace and wood burning stove. Picture: Frost's

Well positioned to take advantage of the vibrant city centre, it is also close to the mainline railway station and excellent local schools.

The property boasts a bright and stylish interior that has been sympathetically refurbished with a blend of modern and period features.

A welcoming reception room with a feature brick fireplace and wood burning stove opens to an inner hallway with access to a stunning kitchen/breakfast room and a stylish refitted bathroom.

The first floor leads to the master bedroom with bespoke fitted wardrobes and feature fireplace; additionally there is a second double bedroom and access to the loft space.

The rear garden can be accessed from the kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Frost'sThe rear garden can be accessed from the kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Frost's

Externally, there is a well maintained rear garden with side access to a private car park providing the property with an allocated parking space.

This lovely property would make an ideal first time or investment purchase due to its impressive location.

PROPERTY FACTS

There is a well maintained rear garden with side access to a private car park . Picture: Frost'sThere is a well maintained rear garden with side access to a private car park . Picture: Frost's

Sandpit Lane, St Albans

£490,000

Frost’s, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

Related articles

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Annual Christmas Lights Switch-On street party set to kick off festive season in St Albans

11:40 Franki Berry
St Albans was transformed into a winter wonderland in 2017. Picture: Spike Brown

An all-singing all-dancing street party is set to kick off St Albans’ festive season this year.

St Albans pupils hold Remembrance service to mark World War I centenary

09:51 Anne Suslak
Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in St Albans held a Remembrance service to mark the centenery of the end of World War I. Picture: Nicholas Breakspear School

A Catholic school in St Albans held a special remembrance service to remember those who lost their lives during World War I.

Latest court results for St Albans area

Yesterday, 09:00 Nina Morgan
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Gallery We Will Remember Them: People across St Albans mark Remembrance Day

Yesterday, 09:00 Anne Suslak & Fraser Whieldon
A picture of the Markwell family, taken in the back garden of 33 Blandford Road, St Albans, in 1916. Frank Markwell is on the left. Picture: Chris Mackriell,

People across the district have been remembering the centenary of the First World War Armistice in different ways.

HERTS AD PROPERTY E-EDITION

Image
Read the Herts Ad Property e-edition E-edition

NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP

Get the latest St Albans and Harpenden property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

MOST READ

Tyttenhanger Park estate sells for £4.7 million

Tyttenhanger Park. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

At home with Sam Faiers, Emma Willis and Luisa Zissman

TOWIE star Sam working it outside her huge Hertfordshire home (@samanthafaiers/Instagram)

Area Guide: The popular Hertfordshire village of Sandridge

Heartwood Tea Rooms is next door to the village shop

Comment: The standout St Albans homes we love looking at – and talking about

Who wouldn't want to take a look inside Wick House?

Property Spotlight: A period cottage close to the centre of St Albans

Sandpit Lane, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla