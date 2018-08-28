Property Spotlight: A period cottage close to the centre of St Albans
PUBLISHED: 12:17 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:33 12 November 2018
This beautifully presented two bedroom period cottage is situated within the Bernards Heath area of St Albans.
Well positioned to take advantage of the vibrant city centre, it is also close to the mainline railway station and excellent local schools.
The property boasts a bright and stylish interior that has been sympathetically refurbished with a blend of modern and period features.
A welcoming reception room with a feature brick fireplace and wood burning stove opens to an inner hallway with access to a stunning kitchen/breakfast room and a stylish refitted bathroom.
The first floor leads to the master bedroom with bespoke fitted wardrobes and feature fireplace; additionally there is a second double bedroom and access to the loft space.
Externally, there is a well maintained rear garden with side access to a private car park providing the property with an allocated parking space.
This lovely property would make an ideal first time or investment purchase due to its impressive location.
PROPERTY FACTS
Sandpit Lane, St Albans
£490,000
Frost’s, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk