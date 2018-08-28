Property Spotlight: A period cottage close to the centre of St Albans

Sandpit Lane, St Albans. Picture: Frost's IVAN GARCIA DIAZ ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

This beautifully presented two bedroom period cottage is situated within the Bernards Heath area of St Albans.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The living room has a feature brick fireplace and wood burning stove. Picture: Frost's The living room has a feature brick fireplace and wood burning stove. Picture: Frost's

Well positioned to take advantage of the vibrant city centre, it is also close to the mainline railway station and excellent local schools.

The property boasts a bright and stylish interior that has been sympathetically refurbished with a blend of modern and period features.

A welcoming reception room with a feature brick fireplace and wood burning stove opens to an inner hallway with access to a stunning kitchen/breakfast room and a stylish refitted bathroom.

The first floor leads to the master bedroom with bespoke fitted wardrobes and feature fireplace; additionally there is a second double bedroom and access to the loft space.

The rear garden can be accessed from the kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Frost's The rear garden can be accessed from the kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Frost's

Externally, there is a well maintained rear garden with side access to a private car park providing the property with an allocated parking space.

This lovely property would make an ideal first time or investment purchase due to its impressive location.

PROPERTY FACTS

There is a well maintained rear garden with side access to a private car park . Picture: Frost's There is a well maintained rear garden with side access to a private car park . Picture: Frost's

Sandpit Lane, St Albans

£490,000

Frost’s, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk