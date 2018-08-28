Property Spotlight: A huge family home with golf simulator and gym in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 15:16 08 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:11 08 October 2018
Archant
Located in the old conservation area, Pook’s Hill is a six-bed detached house dating back to the mid-1800s.
In recent years the property has been substantially extended and modernised to a very high standard and offers elegant, flexible accommodation with well proportioned rooms arranged over three floors.
Features include a sitting room with a double sided fireplace, a large open plan kitchen/dining/family room with doors opening out onto the patio, and a master bedroom with dressing room area and en suite with shower and bath.
There is also a newly constructed lower floor which is completely open plan with a golf simulator, cinema and gym area.
The property is approached via double electric gates opening to a gravel driveway with ample parking and access to the double garage.
It sits in a plot of 0.4 of an acre, affording a good level of privacy.
PROPERTY FACTS
Pook’s Hill, King Harry Lane, St Albans
Guide price: £4 million
Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk