Property Spotlight: A huge family home with golf simulator and gym in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 15:16 08 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:11 08 October 2018

Pook's Hill, King Harry Lane, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Pook's Hill, King Harry Lane, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Located in the old conservation area, Pook’s Hill is a six-bed detached house dating back to the mid-1800s.

The 0.4 acre plot offers a good level of privacy. Picture: HamptonsThe 0.4 acre plot offers a good level of privacy. Picture: Hamptons

In recent years the property has been substantially extended and modernised to a very high standard and offers elegant, flexible accommodation with well proportioned rooms arranged over three floors.

Features include a sitting room with a double sided fireplace, a large open plan kitchen/dining/family room with doors opening out onto the patio, and a master bedroom with dressing room area and en suite with shower and bath.

There is also a newly constructed lower floor which is completely open plan with a golf simulator, cinema and gym area.

The property is approached via double electric gates opening to a gravel driveway with ample parking and access to the double garage.

The sitting room opens out onto the garden. Picture: HamptonsThe sitting room opens out onto the garden. Picture: Hamptons

It sits in a plot of 0.4 of an acre, affording a good level of privacy.

PROPERTY FACTS

Pook’s Hill, King Harry Lane, St Albans

The Mark Wilkinson kitchen comes equipped with a La Cornue double range cooker, two dishwashers, a large fridge/freezer and a rotisserie. Picture: HamptonsThe Mark Wilkinson kitchen comes equipped with a La Cornue double range cooker, two dishwashers, a large fridge/freezer and a rotisserie. Picture: Hamptons

Guide price: £4 million

Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk

The side and rear garden open out to both a lawn and patio area - perfect for entertaining. Picture: HamptonsThe side and rear garden open out to both a lawn and patio area - perfect for entertaining. Picture: Hamptons

