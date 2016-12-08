Advanced search

Yoga and reading sessions enjoyed by Arsenal’s Per Mertesacker and Danny Welbeck at inclusion event in London Colney

10:30 29 December 2016

Arsenal players, including Per Mertesacker, sitting left, supported a charity matchday

photo supplied

photo supplied

Arsenal stars Per Mertesacker and Danny Welbeck have won the hearts of people with disabilities by doing yoga and reading with them.



A special event held recently at the Gunners’ London Colney training base saw young people and adults with disabilities taking part in sessions, run by projects funded through the club’s charity arm.

The event was held after the team’s boss, Arsène Wenger, and his players donated a day’s wages to the Arsenal Foundation, which supports young people.

And Arsenal stars Mertesacker and Welbeck surprised some supporters by taking part in the charity’s recent inclusion event in London Colney.

A number of young people and adults with disabilities were invited from nearby day centres to take part in the sessions, including adapted dance charity Act One Arts Base, sensory book organisation Bag Books and relaxation therapy organisation the Stress Project.



After Mertesacker, Arsenal’s captain - who enjoys regular yoga sessions - joined a session run by the Stress Project, he said: “It’s nice to see that we can help them enjoy things like yoga, it’s been my pleasure to meet them, and they’ve put a smile on my face.”

John Ley, whose daughter, Katie, participated in the event, said: “I never thought that I’d see my daughter doing yoga with Per Mertesacker and reading with Danny Welbeck!

“It’s just incredible what they do.”

Mertesacker said he was ‘proud’ to donate a day’s wages to continue the foundation’s work, adding, “It’s great to see some of the projects that have been supported.”

