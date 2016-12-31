Advanced search

Yobs throw stones at cars on A414 in St Albans

14:53 31 January 2017

Cars and a coach were damaged in St Albans after yobs threw stones at them.

Cars and a coach were damaged in St Albans after yobs threw stones at them.

Archant

A coach and seven cars were damaged by vandals while travelling down the A414.

Seven cars were damaged on the North Orbital Road, near Colney Heath Lane, at about 8pm on Thursday, January 26.

Last night (Monday, January 30) at 7.28pm someone is believed to have thrown a stone at a coach on the same road, smashing two windows. Nobody was injured.

Safer Neighbourhood PCSO, Michaela Andrews said: “We believe that bricks or stones were thrown at the vehicles, causing the windows to smash.

“These are completely mindless acts which are not only highly dangerous, but have also left the victims with the inconvenience of having to replace their windows and at a great cost.

“We are conducting a number of enquiries to identify who was responsible, but I would ask anyone who may have seen this take place to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Colney Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101.

