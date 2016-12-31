Advanced search

Work has begun to turn former St Albans council garages into affordable homes

15:00 03 February 2017

The demolished garages on Partridge Road.

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Demolished council garages will start being turned into new affordable housing this month.

Three former garage sites on Ladies Grove, Partridge Road and Blundell Close in the Batchwood area have been knocked down as part of St Albans district council’s £6million project to convert under-used garages into homes.

Combined, the three sites make up 1.156 hectares or 11,560 square metres of land.

Although the project is slightly behind schedule the 24 houses are expected to be finished in February 2018 - there will be six one-bedroom, 17 two-bedroom and one three-bedroom properties, two of which will be wheelchair friendly.

Once the council-owned houses are completed they will be rented to people on the Housing Register according to pri

Portfolio holder for housing, Cllr Brian Ellis, said: “This exciting project will provide much-needed affordable housing for people who are in housing need and add to the council’s own housing stock.

“It forms part of the council’s ongoing programme of developing disused garage sites for affordable housing.”

There are also plans for two former garage sites in Sandridge, which would be turned into 23 affordable homes.

North Herts Homes is also working with the council to develop two former London Colney garage sites into 14 homes - seven homes in Telford Road and seven homes in Cotlandswick.

Since 2013 five former garage sites at White Hedge Drive, Offas Way, Housden Close, Beech Crescent and in Cotlandswick have been turned into 20 affordable homes.

