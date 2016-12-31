Woman sought in connection with theft from St Albans shop

This woman is sought for questioning following a theft from Bare Minerals Boutique in St Albans. Archant

Do you recognise this woman, wanted for questioning in connection with a theft from a St Albans shop?

Between 2.20-3.20pm on Wednesday, January 4, money was picked up from the Bare Minerals Boutique in Victoria Street by a woman claiming to work for the another branch of the company.

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured as she may have information about the theft that could prove useful to the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the woman, or has any other information about the theft, is asked to contact Herts police via the non-emergency number 101