Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Halloween heralds annual Pumpkin Festival fun at St Albans farm

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 October 2018

Willows Activity Farm's annual Pumpkin Festival. Picture: Supplied by Willow Activity Farm.

Willows Activity Farm's annual Pumpkin Festival. Picture: Supplied by Willow Activity Farm.

Supplied by Willow Activity Farm

A pumpkin extravaganza will trick or treat youngsters to a dose of Halloween fun this October half-term.

Willows Activity Farm's annual Pumpkin Festival. Picture: Supplied by Willow Activity Farm.Willows Activity Farm's annual Pumpkin Festival. Picture: Supplied by Willow Activity Farm.

Willows Activity Farm is hosting its annual Pumpkin Festival at the end of the month, with the opportunity to pick more than 20,000 gourds from the fields.

There will also be a Carving Cavern, where the orange veggies can be turned into bootiful or frightful expressions.

Prizes are up for grabs each day in a Halloween Fancy Dress competition and there will be a Pumpkin Magic Show in an indoor theatre.

CEO at the farm, Nicola Ratcliffe, said there was something for everyone: “We’re very excited for the arrival of the Pumpkin Festival and it is bigger and better than ever.”

Willows Activity Farm's annual Pumpkin Festival. Picture: Supplied by Willow Activity Farm.Willows Activity Farm's annual Pumpkin Festival. Picture: Supplied by Willow Activity Farm.

The event runs every day between October 25 and November 4.

Tickets, which include character greets and live shows, are £23 for children and £22 for adults.

More news stories

Halloween heralds annual Pumpkin Festival fun at St Albans farm

17:00 Franki Berry
Willows Activity Farm's annual Pumpkin Festival. Picture: Supplied by Willow Activity Farm.

A pumpkin extravaganza will trick or treat youngsters to a dose of Halloween fun this October half-term.

Naked Choir winners to bring 100 Number One Hits show to town

16:00 Alan Davies
The Sons of Pitches will be appearing live in Harpenden as part of their 100 Number One Hits tour.

An award-winning a cappalla group featuring a Welwyn Garden City singer will be performing 100 classic tracks in one show in Harpenden.

Wheathampstead author pens book on 79-year-old’s desire to reach the final frontier

12:00 Fraser Whieldon
Wally Funk, aged 21 in 1960, stood next to a T-33 trainer jet while working as a flight instructor at Fort Sill military base in Oklahoma.

A Wheathampstead author’s book on a 79-year-old woman’s attempts to make it into space has won the Daily Mail’s Book of the Week award.

Court results for the St Albans area

10:16 Nina Morgan
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Updated: Heavy delays in St Albans following road closures

Delays on the M1 in Hertfordshire this afternoon following a crash. Picture: Highways England

Updated: 10 vehicles involved St Albans M1 crash

The emergency services have been dealing with a crash on the M1. Picture: Danny Loo

Closure Order on St Albans home due to drug use and dangerous dog

Buttermere Close in St Albans, where police issued a Closure Order after suspected Class A drugs and a dangerous dog was found on the premises. Picture: Herts Police

BHS proposal faces refusal despite support of St Albans businesses

The St Peter's Street view of the 130-bed hotel Reef Estates wants to build on the British Home Stores site. Picture: Reef Estates.

St Albans district council could take legal action against Thameslink after Harpenden commuters’ petition

Harpenden Thameslink Commuters' Emily Ketchin presents a petition to St Albans district council. Picture: Cllr Jock Wright.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide