Halloween heralds annual Pumpkin Festival fun at St Albans farm

Willows Activity Farm's annual Pumpkin Festival. Picture: Supplied by Willow Activity Farm. Supplied by Willow Activity Farm

A pumpkin extravaganza will trick or treat youngsters to a dose of Halloween fun this October half-term.

Willows Activity Farm is hosting its annual Pumpkin Festival at the end of the month, with the opportunity to pick more than 20,000 gourds from the fields.

There will also be a Carving Cavern, where the orange veggies can be turned into bootiful or frightful expressions.

Prizes are up for grabs each day in a Halloween Fancy Dress competition and there will be a Pumpkin Magic Show in an indoor theatre.

CEO at the farm, Nicola Ratcliffe, said there was something for everyone: “We’re very excited for the arrival of the Pumpkin Festival and it is bigger and better than ever.”

The event runs every day between October 25 and November 4.

Tickets, which include character greets and live shows, are £23 for children and £22 for adults.