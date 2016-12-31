Wheathampstead man flying into the record books with Superman memorabilia

A Superman fan is up, up and away into the record books after landing the world’s largest collection of Man of Steel memorabilia.

Marco Superman Zorzin, who changed his middle name by deed poll to match his favourite superhero, has about 2,000 individual Superman items in his collection, including clothing, toys and jewellery.

His vast collection, which is stored in his living room in Wheathampstead, is being featured in the book Guinness World Records 2017: Blockbusters.

Marco, 30, lives in Davys Close with his wife Karine and his two daughters, aged seven and four. His daughter Lana is named after Lana Lang, Superman’s teenage love interest when he was growing up in Smallville, and his other daughter Lara is named after Superman’s biological mother from his native planet of Krypton.

Although he only started accumulating his collection seven years ago, Marco developed an interest in Superman as a young child.

He said: “I have always been a fan since I was young. I remember watching the films with my dad and waiting for Superman to come out.

“I had 1,500 individual items, that was the official number last year, but I think it’s at least 2,000 now. I have pretty much everything, I don’t think there’s one category that I don’t have.”

Marco, who works as a sign writer, was born in Brazil and came to the UK in 1996. He said: “Everything there’s pretty dear so if I was living over there there’s no way I’d be able to afford all this stuff.”

His favourite items in his collection are a detailed statue of Superman, as played by Henry Cavill in the films Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and a statue of Superman from the comics which is over six feet tall.

Speaking about his wife’s reaction to his collection, Marco said: “She said it’s getting too much but every time we go out to a shop she says ‘Oh look honey, Superman’ and ends up buying it for me, so I think she secretly likes it.

“It’s just Superman. I do like the other superheroes but I wouldn’t collect or buy anything.”

Superman was created in 1933 by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster, both from Cleveland, Ohio, and sold to DC Comics in 1938. Born Kal-El, Superman crash lands on Earth after his home planet is destroyed and becomes the mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent.

Marco’s favourite film portrayal of Superman is Christopher Reeve, who appeared in Superman films from 1978 to 1987.

