Wheathampstead running club receives grant to build gazebo

Wheathampstead Warriors bought a new gazebo with funding from 948 Sports Foundation. Picture: Fiona Campbell Archant

The recently-founded Wheathampstead Warriors applied for funding from the 948 Sports Foundation, which promotes participation in sport for young people in the St Albans district.

The funding was used to buy a gazebo, which was displayed at the recent St Albans stampede around Heartwood Forest. The club now has 150 members, and aims to attract runners of all abilities both locally and from neighbouring districts, with training sessions and social jogs for groups of mixed ability organised on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Bryan Short, chairman of the 948 Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be able to award this grant of £750 to the Wheathampstead Warriors Running Club. It is a pleasure to work with such an enthusiastic and dedicated club.”