Author born in St Albans publishes debut fantasy book for children

PUBLISHED: 14:49 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:50 26 October 2018

Tony Kearney has just published For Fear of the Forest.

An author took just weeks to write his first children’s book, which has just been released.

Tony Kearney’s title for older primary readers, For Fear of the Forest, was published in paperback on Monday (October 22) by Mightier Than the Sword publications.

It is about elfin princes warring over the Greenwood throne, a story of good vs evil set in a fantasy land.

The 63-year-old, who was born in St Albans and owns TKM Printing Solutions, took merely weeks to pen the 46,000 word story.

He said: “It was strange because I woke up one morning with the name of the book in my head. So I wrote it down, then I sat at my computer and thought, ‘I will write a children’s book’.

“I am not being big-headed but it was easy because having read The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings when I was ten or 11, I suppose a lot of this stuff stayed in my head.

“It is nowhere near as good as Lord of the Rings though, it just has that flavour about it.”

Tony plans to write two more stories in the series, called Vengeance of the Storm Bringers and The Terror from the Abyss.

However, he has no idea where the adventure will lead, as he lets the story unfold naturally as he writes.

He added: “People ask me what is going to happen because they expect me to know what happens in the next book but that is not the case - your guess is as good as mine.

“I had to move a couple of chapters around to make [For Fear of the Forest] flow properly, but once the characters were created they tended to do their own thing.

“It’s hard to explain, when you are sitting down and writing the thing, the characters of the story develop and the idea grows.”

All of the illustrations in For Fear of the Forest are also Tony’s own.

The author is also in the process of writing a six-part adult novel series, full of bawdy humour, which has not been published.

He would like to see those stories being converted into a film or TV series.

“I love to write. It’s just something that is very creative and I have no restrictions, you can write characters that can be anything,” he said.

For Fear of the Forest is available to buy on Amazon.

