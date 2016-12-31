‘Severe’ weather warning for St Albans district as snow is forecast

St Albans Market Place in the snow Archant

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning, stating that there is a chance that snow could cause disruption to road, rail and air services today.

The Met Office is predicting highs of 5°C and lows of -1 today.

It warns of heavy rain moving eastwards during the day.

This rain is then likely to turn to snow during the evening rush hour.

The Met Office adds: “There is a chance of snow settling with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities - this more likely across East Anglia and southeast England.

“Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards.

“As skies clear on Thursday night there is also potential for widespread ice to form quite rapidly on untreated surfaces.”

