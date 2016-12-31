Advanced search

Lack of Herts County Council action over flooded road criticised by St Albans man

13:00 28 January 2017

Recent flooding on the A405 North Orbital Road, near a bus stop. Photo courtesy of Derek Wyllie

Fears of a serious car crash have prompted a St Albans man to complain – yet again – to the county council about blocked drains causing flooding to roads.

Derek Wyllie, of Watford Road, has reported excess surface water on the A405 North Orbital Road, northbound, at the bus stop near the carriageway’s junction with Lye Lane in Bricket Wood.

But he is annoyed that despite continual complaints to Herts county council, the only response of its highways contractor, Ringway, to date is to put up flood warning signs in the area.

Derek told the Herts Advertiser: “I report the flooding on a regular basis, but they don’t do anything about it; they just put the flood signs out.

“Yet the bus stop is completely unusable, because of the water, and it has been like this for a long time.”

He complained recently to the authority about flooding spilling across the bus stop area, and over the two nearest lanes, due to blocked drains.

Derek said: “The spray alone is a risk, and potentially someone will aquaplane and cause an accident. You can see people slam on their brakes.

“The drains are blocked, so the water can’t go anywhere. My message to council is to just do something about it, before an accident happens. It’s an A-road, so I would have thought they would have had a pumping lorry there, or lifted the drain cover and do some proper work there.

“It really needs someone to do a proper job, rather than just leave flood warning signs out.”

He added: “They need to clear the drains. What’s the point of reporting these potentially dangerous floods if [putting up signs] is their only response? Why do they consider no further action is needed?”

Kevin Carrol, Ringway divisional manager, has confirmed that no action has yet been taken.

He said that after being notified of the ‘fault’ on Sunday, January 15, Ringway put out flood boards last Monday (16), warning motorists of the immediate hazard.

While admitting that this section of the carriageway “does flood during heavy downpours”, Kevin did not say whether any remedial action was in the pipeline.

He added: “The issue is being investigated by our local area team and they will plan any further action.”

Keywords: Kevin Carrol Herts county council St Albans

