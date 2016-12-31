Advanced search

Wartime pilot from Harpenden to be honoured after fatal crash

06:00 15 January 2017

The crash site at Fullamoor, Dartmoor. Picture: Rob Jones

The crash site at Fullamoor, Dartmoor. Picture: Rob Jones

Archant

A plaque is being laid for a wartime pilot from Harpenden who was killed in a plane crash in 1942.

Comment
The original plaque, placed in 1983 by survivor Dennis Pass. Picture: Rob JonesThe original plaque, placed in 1983 by survivor Dennis Pass. Picture: Rob Jones

Flying Officer Gavin Sellar, who was 21 when he died, was the pilot and captain of an RAF Bomber which came down in Dartmoor on October 30, 1942.

The aircraft, Liberator FK242 of 224 Squadron RAF, took off from Beaulieu in Hampshire and on its way back struck a barrage balloon cable as it passed over Plymouth, before crashing in Fullamoor, Dartmoor.

The new plaque. Picture: Rob JonesThe new plaque. Picture: Rob Jones

Gavin Sellar died alongside five other crew members, Flying Officer Victor Crowther, Pilot Officer William Cruickshanks, Pilot Officer William Martin, Sergeant Harry Dawe and Sergeant William Fraser.

One man, rear gunner Sergeant Dennis Pass, survived, and placed a memorial plaque at the crash site in 1983, which has since eroded.

Gavin Sellar's family home, Coleswood House in East Common, Harpenden.Gavin Sellar's family home, Coleswood House in East Common, Harpenden.

According to the Harpenden History Society, Gavin Morton Sellar was the son of Mr and Mrs James Sellar, who lived in Coleswood House, East Common. He was taught at Charterhouse School in Surrey, and went on to Cambridge University.

He left behind a widow, Jean Sellar, who also came from Harpenden. His parents moved out of Coleswood House by 1960.

Rob Jones, 76, who was born a day before the crash and lives in Tavistock, a mile from the crash site, is eager for Mr Sellar’s relatives to be made aware of the memorial.

Mr Jones, who used to be a project officer for the MoD, published a book two years ago about Dartmoor air crashes.

He said: “When I started enquiring about the crew members details came in but I have got very little about Gavin Sellar.

“Over the months there’s been a lot of interest in the story and now a group of supporters and some of the relatives of the crew have arranged for a small memorial to be placed close to where the men died.

“I would like to make any relatives of Gavin Sellar aware of what’s happening.”

Mr Jones has managed to contact the relatives of five of the other crew members, but has been unable to find any more information on Mr Sellar.

The new memorial will be placed in April, with a dedication service to the fallen men.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Wartime pilot from Harpenden to be honoured after fatal crash

06:00 Anne Suslak
The crash site at Fullamoor, Dartmoor. Picture: Rob Jones

A plaque is being laid for a wartime pilot from Harpenden who was killed in a plane crash in 1942.

Harpenden history: Herts Advertiser reader recalls “Eric Morecambe owned my Triumph!”

Yesterday, 18:00 Debbie White
Colin Foster bought Eric Morecambe's Triumph Herald convertible in 1968 (pictured here)

A former Harpenden school caretaker has revealed a link with one of the town’s famous sons, national treasure Eric Morecambe, who brought him sunshine in the form of a powder blue convertible.

Quiet ceremony in St Albans marks the centenary of Verdun battle

Yesterday, 15:00 Debbie White
Member of the St Albans civic society Eric Roberts lays some flowers at the foot of the Verdun tree to commemorate the official anniversary of the finish of the 10-month battle of Verdun in 1916.

A flower posy was laid at the base of St Albans’ Verdun Tree at Waxhouse Gate to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the Battle Of Verdun.

New street art mural installed in Park Street

Yesterday, 12:00 Andrea Pluck
The finished mural which depicts the activities that take place in the recreation ground

Colourful illustrations have been added to a wall at a local recreation ground for visitors to enjoy.

CountryPhile

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

New lease of life for St Albans cocktail bar, The Brickyard, after closure

Joe Waller, Robert Pankhurst, Geoff Dyson and Norman James outside The Brickyard Pub in St Albans

Two people injured in M25 crash near St Albans

Traffic on the M25 at a standstill. Stock photo.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Missing Chloe Hall from Harpenden found

Missing teenager Chloe Hall, 16.

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

New lease of life for St Albans cocktail bar, The Brickyard, after closure

Joe Waller, Robert Pankhurst, Geoff Dyson and Norman James outside The Brickyard Pub in St Albans

Jazz club asks: fancy a Bunch of Five?

Alex Garnett
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards