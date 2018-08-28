Police warning after spate of charity box thefts, including in Radlett

A charity box, like the ones being stolen around Hertsmere Archant

Police are warning the community to be extra vigilant after a spate of charity box thefts.

Over the last year collection tins have been stolen from numerous charities around Hertsmere, including in Radlett.

PC Shazia Malik said: “Please help us protect people’s donations by keeping an eye out for anyone acting suspiciously around charity boxes and if you are displaying a charity box, make sure it is secure, and preferably covered by CCTV.”

She said the money tins should be secured to something inanimate in a highly visible place.

Staff should be aware of people’s loitering around or trying to distract them, such as dropping change.

Anyone with information about stolen donations should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.