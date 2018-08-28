Roads closed after car overturns in St Albans

The Polo which overturned on Watling Street in St Albans. Picture: Nicola Kalozois. Archant

The air ambulance has been called to an overturned car which has closed several St Albans roads.

INCIDENT: A5183 Watling Street #StAlbans, Road CLOSED at

The Marlborough Science Academy due to an RTC. Closure from St Stephen's Hill to Vesta Avenue. Traffic coping well. #AvoidTheArea pic.twitter.com/aCKEZnaqTR — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) November 8, 2018

Police were called at 11.37am today after black Volkswagen Polo collided with railings and overturned on Watling Street, near to Marlborough Science Academy.

Police, fire and ambulance crews have been sent and the air ambulance has been called.

Nicola Kalozois said: “My son and I were just leaving Marlborough School and a car had hit the barrier just before the lights and tipped to its side.

“Apparently a lady, 42, had become dizzy at the wheel hit the barrier.

“Paramedics, police and fire crews were so quick to respond and were fantastic. They cut the roof off. Air ambulance landed in Marlborough School fields

“I believe the lady is OK, but in shock.

“Gentleman who lives on the road expressed how measures should be taken to stop speeding in the road and he will be raising this with the council with the photos he took.

“There is no evidence to suggest she was speeding but I think it just highlighted other concerns.”

Both crews from St Albans fire station were called at 11.34am and report that a casualty had to be cut out of vehicle.

There are road closures in place on Vesta Avenua and St Stephen’s Hill.

Recovery is being arranged for the vehicle.