Vince Cable encourages teenage girls in St Albans to study economics

Left to right: Vince Cable with Jenny Brown, headmistress at St Albans High School for Girls Archant

A well-known politician recently came to speak to teenage girls in St Albans to encourage them to study economics.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former secretary of state for business, innovation and skills in the recent coalition government, Vince Cable, lectured students from St Albans High School for Girls (STAHS), teachers and the public at the Odyssey cinema on January 13.

He talked to the audience of 150 about his career as a politician, the 2008 banking crisis, President Trump, and Brexit.

To book tickets for other STAHS Sixth Form Lecture events, visit www.stahs.org.uk