Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Veterans enjoy free three-course meal cooked by students for Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 19:00 12 November 2018

The Veterans Lunch at Oaklands College's The Stables restaurant. Picture: Oaklands College

The Veterans Lunch at Oaklands College's The Stables restaurant. Picture: Oaklands College

Archant

Veterans enjoyed a free three-course meal cooked by students this Armistice Day.

The Veterans Lunch at Oaklands College's The Stables restaurant. Picture: Oaklands CollegeThe Veterans Lunch at Oaklands College's The Stables restaurant. Picture: Oaklands College

Oaklands College welcomed 22 guests, including both veterans and current service men and women, to The Stables restaurant on November 8 for the Veterans Day Lunch.

It was held to commemorate Armistice Day 100 years ago.

The eatery, which is staffed by catering and hospitality students and lead by award-winning chefs, was also decorated with tributary pictures taken by photography students.

Head chef Martin West, who led the catering service, said; “As a college we take pleasure in supporting the local community. The event went incredibly well and the students who were on-hand were a glowing tribute to the college.”

The Veterans Lunch at Oaklands College's The Stables restaurant. Picture: Oaklands CollegeThe Veterans Lunch at Oaklands College's The Stables restaurant. Picture: Oaklands College

This inaugural event was overseen by Oaklands College’s head of estates and facilities John Hatchett, restaurant supervisor Ian Fitzgerald and former senior chef lecturer Paul Wood.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans woman marches in people’s procession to honour relatives who fought in world wars

17:21 Anne Suslak
Jo Woodworth from St Albans marched in the people's procession to mark the centenary of World War I. Picture: Jo Woodworth

A St Albans woman marched in the people’s procession on Remembrance Sunday to mark her family members who fought in World War I.

Gallery St Albans lights beacon to mark Remembrance Sunday

16:31 Anne Suslak
The Right Worshipful the Mayor of St Albans City and District, Councillor Rosemary Farmer lights the Beacon as part of the National Beacon Ceremony during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

A beacon was lit in St Albans over the weekend to mark the end of a day remembering those who fought in World War I.

CCTV appeal after spate of burglaries in St Albans, Radlett and Potters Bar

13:20 Franki Berry
Do you recognise these men?

Do you recognise the men pictured in these CCTV images?

Hertfordshire’s roads to get an extra £7.9million

13:11 Mia Jankowicz
A deep pot hole on The Ridgeway, St Albans . Picture: STEPHEN HARVEY

Hertfordshire’s roads will benefit from an extra £7.9million government ‘pothole pot’ for repairs across the county.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Annual Christmas Lights Switch-On street party set to kick off festive season in St Albans

St Albans was transformed into a winter wonderland in 2017. Picture: Spike Brown

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

CCTV appeal after spate of burglaries in St Albans, Radlett and Potters Bar

Do you recognise these men?

Gallery We Will Remember Them: People across St Albans mark Remembrance Day

A picture of the Markwell family, taken in the back garden of 33 Blandford Road, St Albans, in 1916. Frank Markwell is on the left. Picture: Chris Mackriell,

New Mexican restaurant to open in St Albans next month

Design for the O2 branch of Mexican restaurant Benito's Hat, which is also coming to St Albans next month. Picture: Belt and Braces PR

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide