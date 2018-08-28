Veterans enjoy free three-course meal cooked by students for Remembrance Day

The Veterans Lunch at Oaklands College's The Stables restaurant. Picture: Oaklands College Archant

Veterans enjoyed a free three-course meal cooked by students this Armistice Day.

Oaklands College welcomed 22 guests, including both veterans and current service men and women, to The Stables restaurant on November 8 for the Veterans Day Lunch.

It was held to commemorate Armistice Day 100 years ago.

The eatery, which is staffed by catering and hospitality students and lead by award-winning chefs, was also decorated with tributary pictures taken by photography students.

Head chef Martin West, who led the catering service, said; “As a college we take pleasure in supporting the local community. The event went incredibly well and the students who were on-hand were a glowing tribute to the college.”

This inaugural event was overseen by Oaklands College’s head of estates and facilities John Hatchett, restaurant supervisor Ian Fitzgerald and former senior chef lecturer Paul Wood.