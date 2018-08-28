Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Universal Credit increasing fear of homelessness in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:30 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:30 26 October 2018

St Albans City & District Council offices, where Citizens Advice is based.

St Albans City & District Council offices, where Citizens Advice is based.

Archant

Citizens Advice says Universal Credit is making more St Albans people afraid of becoming homeless.

The bureau has had an increase in the number of people coming to them with queries around homelessness in the six months between April and September 2018.

Citizens Advice St Albans and District chief executive June Chapman said: “We are seeing more people coming to us with queries about the threat of homelessness than ever before.

“In many cases, these are single people, couples and families who are happy living in their current properties, but are being asked to leave by their landlords.

“This is causing a good deal of anxiety and stress because affordable housing is hard to find in the area.”

Citizens Advice says relationship breakdowns, including those involving domestic violence, caused one-third of actual and potential homelessness cases.

However, the biggest cause of threatened homelessness is tenants being told by their landlord to quit the property they are renting.

June Chapman said: “Landlords give a variety of reasons for notifying tenants they will have to quit, ranging from complaints about the tenant’s behaviour, or rent arrears, through to a desire to sell the property.

“Among these will almost certainly be cases in which the landlord does not want someone who is receiving Universal Credit, but they might not give this as the reason.

“At the same time, we are seeing many people receiving Universal Credit who have built up rent arrears.

“These include people who have had to wait so long for their first payment they have not been able to pay their rent; people whose award is so low they cannot pay their rent and pay for other essentials; and people who have instructed the Department for Work and Pensions to pay their rent directly to their landlord and then discovered that nothing, or an insufficient amount, has been paid.

“Some of these people have been told by their landlord that they might have to quit if they do not pay off their arrears.

“Citizens Advice has called for improvements in the design and the delivery of Universal Credit before people begin to be moved from legacy benefits (such as Employment Support Allowance and Tax Credits) to Universal Credit.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Universal Credit increasing fear of homelessness in St Albans

15 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
St Albans City & District Council offices, where Citizens Advice is based.

Citizens Advice says Universal Credit is making more St Albans people afraid of becoming homeless.

Poll: Have your say on redevelopment of Harpenden landmark

Yesterday, 19:00 Franki Berry
Harpenden Public Halls. Photo: DANNY LOO

Everyone can voice their two-cents worth on major proposals to repurpose a Harpenden landmark.

St Albans Green Ring cycling and walking route officially opened

Yesterday, 17:08 Fraser Whieldon
The St Albans Green Ring cycling and walking route is opened by representatives from Herts County Council, St Albans District Council, St Albans Cycling Campaign and pupils from Bernards Heath Primary School. Picture: JAMIE HART

The Green Ring cycling and walking route around St Albans has been officially opened today.

New chief executive appointed at Hertfordshire County Council

Yesterday, 16:37 Deborah Price, local democracy reporter
Owen Mapley and councillor David Williams. Picture: Supplied.

The next chief executive of Hertfordshire County Council has been appointed – earning him more than the prime minster as he rakes in £180,000 a year.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Person dies after being hit by a train on St Albans City line

Leagrave station, near to where the person was hit by a train yesterday. Picture: Google.

Person hit by train on St Albans City line

A Govia Thameslink Railway train.

St Albans man wanted for threatening to kill

William Riley. Picture: Herts police

St Albans bike shop owner warns others about fake bailiffs after nearly losing £2,400

Rock and Road Bikes owner Paul Williams is warning others about a bailiff fraud scam which preys on small businesses. Picture: NICK JOHNS

Grieving Welwyn parents fund raising in St Albans after their three-month old baby’s tragedy

Maisie Jane Totten. Picture: Simon Totten

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide