UK’s Strongest Man to return to St Albans in 2019

2017 champion Laurence Shahlaei introduced to the crowd at the UK's Strongest Man event held in Westminster Lodge last July. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

The UK’s Strongest Man contest will be returning to St Albans in 2019 after seeing success with this year’s event.

The competition was held at the Abbey View track facility in July and will be shown on Channel 5 between next Wednesday (28) and Friday.

Ultimate Strongman managing director David McConachie said: “We were delighted with the success of our first major event in St Albans.

“So we simply had to return again next year to bring an even bigger and better festival to the city.

“This year it was so competitive and went right down to the final event. It was the greatest final in our 15-year history.”

In the run-up to next year’s event, UK’s Strongest Man will be staging a number of activities in the city for children, where they can test themselves in the UK’s Strongest Kid Challenge.

Tickets for the 2019 contest will be on sale from Friday, November 30.