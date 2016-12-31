Two people injured in M25 crash near St Albans

One man was trapped in his vehicle after a crash between two lorries and a car on the M25 this morning (Monday).

The collision took place at about 7am, between Junction 21 for Luton and Junction 21A for St Albans.

One of the lorry drivers, a man believed to be in his 30s, was trapped, and firefighters from St Albans, Hemel Hempstead, Kings Langley and Garston were called to extricate him from the vehicle.

The ambulance service treated one other patient at the scene, before taking the lorry driver to Watford General Hospital for further care.

His injuries are not life-threatening.