Two-car collision in Colney Heath

Firefighters from St Albans attended the collision (stock photo) Cambs Fire & Rescue Service

Emergency services rushed to a two-vehicle collision in St Albans district this morning (Friday), after receiving reports of a car being alight.

Herts Police were called at 9.20am to Tollgate Road in Colney Heath after a green VW Polo and a white Mercedes collided.

Firefighters attended as one of the vehicles was leaking fluid – the road was temporarily closed at its junction with Bullen’s Green Lane as a result.

A spokesman for St Albans Fire Station said that the occupants of both vehicles were safely out of the cars when firefighters arrived.

He added: “One of the vehicles was on fire, so we had to extinguish it.”

The vehicle was made safe by 10.18am, and both cars were recovered.