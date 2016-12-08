Trainee counsellors celebrate graduation with visit from St Albans councillor

Cllr Anthony Rowlands attended the event to congratulate the graduates. Archant

A counselling charity has welcomed a mental health champion at a graduation event to celebrate the success of trainee counsellors.

Left to right: Tutors Valentina Krajnovic, Stuart Wilson, Madelaine Lee, Pam Firth, Mimie Hollist, training manager and graduate of the foundation certificate course, Debby Clark, training administrator, CEO Robert Cuming and Noel Hargrave, head of clinical. Left to right: Tutors Valentina Krajnovic, Stuart Wilson, Madelaine Lee, Pam Firth, Mimie Hollist, training manager and graduate of the foundation certificate course, Debby Clark, training administrator, CEO Robert Cuming and Noel Hargrave, head of clinical.

The Counselling Foundation, which provides training to help improve mental health, welcomed St Albans councillor, Anthony Rowlands, also known as The Mental Health Champion, as a guest speaker at the 2016 graduation for trainees studying to becoming counsellors.

More than 120 people from the foundation joined the trainees, along with their friends and families, to celebrate their efforts and achievements at the Aubrey Park Hotel in Redbourn.

Cllr Rowlands, who has dedicated his time to improving mental health in the area, said: “Qualified counsellors and therapists can bring relief and hope to people who are struggling to cope with life’s challenges.

“Often, this is tough work and we rightly honour and acknowledge those who have chosen this vocation. Congratulations to the graduates.”

Charity CEO, Robert Cuming, added: “This event commemorates the success of our students and all their hard work they have dedicated to becoming counsellors, one of the most rewarding careers available.

“We were honoured to have Anthony Rowlands as our guest speaker and look forward to working together to bring better awareness of mental health and the counselling services we provide here in Hertfordshire.”

The foundation’s part-time training scheme is set to start in 2017, which includes one-day workshops and a six-week introduction to a counselling course. For more information visit www.counsellingfoundation.org.