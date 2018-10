Traffic delays through Harpenden due to roadworks

There are long delays to traffic on Luton Road in Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Drivers travelling through Harpenden may be caught up in delays this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hertfordshire county council’s highways department is warning of long delays and slow-moving traffic along the A1081 Luton Road through Harpenden.

This is due to roadworks in the area.