Tony Hadley and Belinda Carlisle join line-up for St Albans music festival

21:00 23 January 2017

Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet

Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet

Archant

Two more big name acts have confirmed that they will be performing at a three-day summer festival at the Herts Showground in Redbourn.

Joining confirmed names Jason Donovan, Bonnie Tyler, Rebecca Ferguson and Odyssey at the Meraki Festival will be Tony Hadley from Spandau Ballet and Belinda Carlisle.

The three-day festival runs from August 11 to 13 and will feature live music acts across three major music stages and various other events for families.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
