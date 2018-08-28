Three-vehicle crash on M25 near St Albans, Hatfield and South Mimms

Highways England is warning of hour-long delays following a crash on the M25 clockwise between Junctions 22 for St Albans and Junction 23 for Hatfield and South Mimms.

Lanes 3 and 4 now closed #M25 #Hertfordshire clockwise btwn J22 #StAlbans and J23 #SouthMimms following a 3 vehicle collision. @HFRS and @EastEnglandAmb are on scene to assist free someone from their vehicle. Approx 1 hour delays on approach. pic.twitter.com/VKiOWm6fBL — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) November 7, 2018

Police were called at 3.46pm today, and are currently at the scene of the three-vehicle crash, along with the fire service.

Traffic is slowing or at a standstill between Junctions 20 to 23 on the M25 clockwise.

Nearby routes for St Albans are also slowed due to another incident on the M1.

There are currently delays of around 30 minutes, and normal traffic conditions are expected around 6.30pm this evening.

Updates to follow.