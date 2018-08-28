Advanced search

Three-vehicle crash on M25 near St Albans, Hatfield and South Mimms

PUBLISHED: 17:13 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:03 07 November 2018

Traffic is slow near a crash on the M24 near Hatfield, South Mimms and St Albans. Picture: Highways England

Highways England is warning of hour-long delays following a crash on the M25 clockwise between Junctions 22 for St Albans and Junction 23 for Hatfield and South Mimms.

Police were called at 3.46pm today, and are currently at the scene of the three-vehicle crash, along with the fire service.

Traffic is slowing or at a standstill between Junctions 20 to 23 on the M25 clockwise.

Nearby routes for St Albans are also slowed due to another incident on the M1.

There are currently delays of around 30 minutes, and normal traffic conditions are expected around 6.30pm this evening.

Updates to follow.

Three-vehicle crash on M25 near St Albans, Hatfield and South Mimms

