Three people arrested after woman in her 80s falls victim to purse dipping

PUBLISHED: 16:47 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:47 20 November 2018

Three people arrested after purse dipping in St Albans.

Three people arrested after purse dipping in St Albans.

Three people have been arrested in connection with theft in St Albans.

On October 16, a woman in her 80s had her purse stolen from her handbag near the Card Factory checkouts.

A 21-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of theft.

The three from Edmonton in London have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Insp Jon Roche said: “We are working hard to target thieves who travel into our city and prey on vulnerable shoppers. Officers are carrying out covert and overt patrols to identify suspects and make arrests.

“There is some simple crime prevention advice that you can follow to help reduce the chances of becoming a victim. Please keep your bag on you at all times, keep it securely closed and where possible use a bag that can be zipped shut. Be aware of people distracting you or brushing past you and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Anyone with information about a crime should contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If a crime is in progress call 999.

