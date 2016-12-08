Advanced search

The 12 health hazards of Christmas – and how to prevent them

15:00 23 December 2016

Christmas is a time of fun and celebration, but all the excitement coupled with overindulgence on food, drink and partying can sometimes have an impact on your health over the festive period. The experts at new healthcare clinic One Stop Doctors have some tips and advice on how to avoid the 12 health hazards of Christmas.

Comment

1. Overeating

It’s impossible not to overeat at Christmas. There are some easy steps you can take to reduce over-eating, including drinking water before you eat – this curbs your appetite – and eating slowly to allow the messages about feeling full to get to your brain.

2. Drinking too much

If you are inclined to drink more during the festive period, try to drink water before you start drinking alcohol, and then match a glass of alcohol with a glass of water and drink more water at the end of the evening.

3. Hangover

And the OSD top tip for the inevitable next day’s hangover? Well there are hundreds of theories out there about what can help prevent or cure a hangover, from eggs to asparagus (both contain amino acids that help fight the toxins). But scientists agree that there is only one thing proven to lessen the hangover: drink less alcohol.

4. Food poisoning

The risk of food poisoning does increase over Christmas because people are cooking for much bigger numbers than they are used to, and they are cooking foods they are not used to cooking. So make sure all raw meats are at the bottom of the fridge so that juices with potential food-poisoning bacteria don’t contaminate other foods, and wash your hands after handling raw meat.

5. Stress

The three Fs of family, finances and food to prepare, combine to create a pressure-cooker of stress. Stress is often the result of feeling out of control, so try to control everything you can by planning the practical things you have to do in advance.

6. Lack of sleep

Tiredness can lower immune systems and increase feelings of stress, so try to bank some sleep leading up to Christmas. Sleep is a great stress buster.

7. Worrying about the young and the old

It’s always a worry that your children or elderly relatives will be sick on Christmas Day. But worry no more – One Stop Doctors is open over the festive period!

8. Household accidents

There are many more hazards around than usual over Christmas that can lead to accidents, with lights dangling, hot food constantly cooking in the kitchen, lots of people around and kids getting under your feet. Slow down, take care, and make sure you have a first aid kit at the ready!

9. Colds, sniffles and the flu

Stress, alcohol and late nights are all perfect conditions for catching colds and viruses. Taking vitamin C, drinking a lot of water, getting a good night’s sleep and washing your hands regularly can all help ward off colds and the dreaded flu.

10. Asthma attack

According to Asthma UK, someone will have an asthma attack every 10 seconds on Christmas Day. This is because December is full of asthma triggers, from the Christmas tree itself to smoke from open fires, the cold and more scented products around. Reduce the risk by making sure you take your preventer medicine.

11. Medications running out

Don’t forget to stock up on your meds – as many pharmacies are closed over the Christmas period.

12. Diabetes

The indulgence of Christmas can be a struggle if you have diabetes, and at some point you might find that your blood glucose levels rise. Make sure you regularly check your levels, don’t drink on an empty stomach, try to go for brisk walks and know what to do in an emergency.

One Stop Doctors is located just off J8 of the M1 and is open over the festive period. Call 0800 852 1234 for details.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Memorial held for St Albans ‘super pupil’ who tragically died

06:00 Debbie White
Maisie Mae Ryan, of St Albans

A poignant memorial has been held at a St Albans primary school for a ‘super pupil’ who tragically died while in a coma.

Remembering St Albans charity stalwart - ‘can do’ Pat

Yesterday, 21:00 Madeleine Burton
Patricia Webster

Family and friends came together to celebrate the life of long-serving charity worker Patricia ‘Pat’ Webster after a private cremation.

Why you’re going to pay more for the police in Herts

Yesterday, 19:30 Madeleine Burton
Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner David Lloyd

Residents look certain to pay more for the police in their 2017/18 council tax bills.

St Albans worker builds advent house in time for Christmas countdown

Yesterday, 16:55 Andrea Pluck
Steven White with his advent house creation.

An employee at a St Albans-based company has been working overtime to build an advent calendar house in time for Christmas.

Christmas

CountryPhile

Nightly sings the staring owl....

A tawny owl.

To-whit! To-who! Who has not heard this ‘merry note’ on a dark winter’s night, perhaps echoing across a woodland or park, and wondered at its source? Of course, we know it’s an owl but have we ever seen one, I wonder, other than in children’s story books such as AA Milne’s Wol or Beatrix Potter’s Old Brown? Perhaps, a bit like the cuckoo in spring, we are familiar with the tawny owl’s “To-whit! To-who!” call but not with the actual bird.

Freedom of Information probe reveals big cat sightings in and near St Albans district

More GM wheat trials planned for Rothamsted Research in Harpenden

Rupert Evershed’s monthly diary of the natural world

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Debbie White
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

Residents of a cul de sac, including one-year-old baby Finley Bagshaw, have welcomed the return to normality after the official reopening of St Albans’ sinkhole road.

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

St Albans sinkhole evacuee exclusively speaks to Herts Ad as road re-opens

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Car crashes into garden near St Albans school after colliding with another vehicle

Two people were taken to hospital after being treated at the scene

St Albans named among the best places to live in the UK

St Albans ranked third for weekly average earnings

First acts revealed for new music festival in Redbourn

Jason Donovan

Could rail freight site become Strategic Gap for St Albans?

Computer-generated image of the proposed rail freight terminal in Park Street

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

Can Network Rail really cope with Park Street rail freight plan?

Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards