Teenager assaults 11-year-old boy in St Albans

A boy was slapped in the face by an older teenager at a recreation ground in St Albans.

The assault took place at the recreation ground in Sherwood Avenue at around 5.15pm on Friday, October 5.

An 11-year-old boy was slapped in the face following a verbal argument, causing a reddening to his cheek.

The offender is described as a white boy, aged around 15 or 16, with blond hair and an earring. He was wearing tracksuit bottoms and had a bag over his shoulder, and was riding a bike with blue handlebars.

PC James Keene, who is investigating, said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch. The incident happened during a busy time in the park after school so there should hopefully be people who saw what happened.

“A member of the public stopped to help the victim but their identity is unknown at this time. I would like to appeal to this person to get in touch as you may be able to help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information should contact Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101 or email james.keene2@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/43395/18.