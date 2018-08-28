Advanced search

Police tracking owners of suspected stolen sat navs recovered in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 10:11 18 October 2018

The sat navs were recovered on Station Road in Harpenden. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Have you been the victim of a car theft in which a sat nav was stolen?

Herts police are attempting to track down the owners of three suspected stolen sat navs, which were recovered just after midnight on Harpenden’s Station Road.

It is believed the sat navs were taken from cars overnight.

Four men, all from Luton and aged 30, 25, 20, and 32 respectively, have been arrested on suspicion of theft.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If anyone thinks the sat navs might be theirs, contact gregory.coulshed@herts.pnn.police.uk

