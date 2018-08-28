Suspected World War Two bomb found near major St Albans school

Central Drive in St Albans, where police and a bomb disposal squad were called. Picture: Google. Archant

A bomb squad was called to a St Albans street next to a major secondary school yesterday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Herts Police say they were called at 1.48pm on Wednesday to Central Drive, one road over from Beaumont School.

They were called after a suspicious device was found among rubble during building work.

The property and a neighbouring property were evacuated and an explosive ordnance disposal team from the Ministry of Defence came to take the device away.

It has been said the explosive was a World War Two-era bomb.