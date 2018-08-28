Suspected World War Two bomb found near major St Albans school
PUBLISHED: 12:29 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:29 08 November 2018
Archant
A bomb squad was called to a St Albans street next to a major secondary school yesterday.
Herts Police say they were called at 1.48pm on Wednesday to Central Drive, one road over from Beaumont School.
They were called after a suspicious device was found among rubble during building work.
The property and a neighbouring property were evacuated and an explosive ordnance disposal team from the Ministry of Defence came to take the device away.
It has been said the explosive was a World War Two-era bomb.