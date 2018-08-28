Catwalks strut their stuff wearing local designers at new St Albans Museum + Gallery

Style St Albans at the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Emma Collins (Emma and Kiri) Archant

Models wearing local fashion strutted their stuff down a catwalk at the newly renovated St Albans Museum + Gallery.

Twenty local volunteers showcased clothes from ten designers at the inaugural Style St Albans, which was the first fashion show to be held at the venue.

Retailers included both nationals and independents - Chloe James Lifestyle, LK Bennett, Simply French, Sweaty Betty, Earley’s, Atelier Ferrari Monti, White Stuff, Gladrags, French Connection, and The Dressing Room.

Hair and makeup was styled by bareMinerals, Lee Moran, Saks Hair & Beauty, and Sanrizz.

Ben Cain, who is also owner of The Abbey Restaurant, DJ-ed for the style bonanza.

It was presented by BBC1’s The One Show celebrity hairdresser, Michael Douglas, and introduced by blogger and fund raiser Caroline Jones.

St Albans Business Improvement District (BID) organised the event.

BID Manager Helen Burridge said: “We are delighted that Style St Albans was such a blast for so many people. The Assembly Rooms came alive, the models had a swing in their step and the hair and makeup was stunning too.

“The audiences seemed to love the evening: we’ve heard great reports of tills ringing all weekend to snap up the styles that they saw.”

She thanked everyone who helped make the event a success.”

There were two identical shows on October 19 and ticket holders enjoyed a complementary glass of prosecco on arrival.

Portfolio holder for sports and culture at St Albans district council and a trustee of the St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust, Annie Brewster, watched the show.

She said: “St Albans BID have certainly orchestrated a stellar night of style.

“The whole building was buzzing and it’s incredible to realise all the catwalk collections we’ve just raved about have come from our own city shops only meters away. Watch out Milan and Paris.”

St Albans’ former Town Hall opened as a museum and gallery in June this year. The Grade II* listed Georgian restoration cost £7.75million.

The free museum aims to showcase more than 2,000 years of heritage from St Albans and around the world.