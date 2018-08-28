Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Catwalks strut their stuff wearing local designers at new St Albans Museum + Gallery

PUBLISHED: 15:55 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:02 22 October 2018

Style St Albans at the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Emma Collins (Emma and Kiri)

Style St Albans at the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Emma Collins (Emma and Kiri)

Archant

Models wearing local fashion strutted their stuff down a catwalk at the newly renovated St Albans Museum + Gallery.

Style St Albans at the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Emma Collins (Emma and Kiri)Style St Albans at the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Emma Collins (Emma and Kiri)

Twenty local volunteers showcased clothes from ten designers at the inaugural Style St Albans, which was the first fashion show to be held at the venue.

Retailers included both nationals and independents - Chloe James Lifestyle, LK Bennett, Simply French, Sweaty Betty, Earley’s, Atelier Ferrari Monti, White Stuff, Gladrags, French Connection, and The Dressing Room.

Hair and makeup was styled by bareMinerals, Lee Moran, Saks Hair & Beauty, and Sanrizz.

Ben Cain, who is also owner of The Abbey Restaurant, DJ-ed for the style bonanza.

Style St Albans at the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Emma Collins (Emma and Kiri)Style St Albans at the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Emma Collins (Emma and Kiri)

It was presented by BBC1’s The One Show celebrity hairdresser, Michael Douglas, and introduced by blogger and fund raiser Caroline Jones.

St Albans Business Improvement District (BID) organised the event.

BID Manager Helen Burridge said: “We are delighted that Style St Albans was such a blast for so many people. The Assembly Rooms came alive, the models had a swing in their step and the hair and makeup was stunning too.

“The audiences seemed to love the evening: we’ve heard great reports of tills ringing all weekend to snap up the styles that they saw.”

She thanked everyone who helped make the event a success.”

There were two identical shows on October 19 and ticket holders enjoyed a complementary glass of prosecco on arrival.

Portfolio holder for sports and culture at St Albans district council and a trustee of the St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust, Annie Brewster, watched the show.

She said: “St Albans BID have certainly orchestrated a stellar night of style.

“The whole building was buzzing and it’s incredible to realise all the catwalk collections we’ve just raved about have come from our own city shops only meters away. Watch out Milan and Paris.”

St Albans’ former Town Hall opened as a museum and gallery in June this year. The Grade II* listed Georgian restoration cost £7.75million.

The free museum aims to showcase more than 2,000 years of heritage from St Albans and around the world.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Herts students join forces with police to tackle hate crime

34 minutes ago Mia Jankowicz
PC Pat Davey talks to assembled school boys and girls about his role as Hate Crime Officer. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

“Don’t ignore hate – report it.” That is the message that pupils from across Hertfordshire heard at an event marking National Hate Crime Awareness Week.

Catwalks strut their stuff wearing local designers at new St Albans Museum + Gallery

39 minutes ago Franki Berry
Style St Albans at the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Emma Collins (Emma and Kiri)

Models wearing local fashion strutted their stuff down a catwalk at the newly renovated St Albans Museum + Gallery.

St Albans and Harpenden Remainer groups join London march for vote on Brexit deal

14:45 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans and Harpenden Remainers took part in the People's Vote march in London at the weekend. Picture: Ricky Barnett.

St Albans district Remainers joined a march in London last weekend, calling for a vote on the government’s Brexit deal.

Verulam School rated ‘good’ in latest Ofsted inspection

13:18 Fraser Whieldon
Verulam School has improved its Ofsted rating to 'good'. Photo: Danny Loo.

Verulam School has bounced back from poor reports and safeguarding concerns to score a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Grieving Welwyn parents fund raising in St Albans after their three-month old baby’s tragedy

Maisie Jane Totten. Picture: Simon Totten

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Fridge raided in St Albans burglary

A burglary has taken place at Cobalt Court in St Albans. Picture: Google.

Man attempts to break into house with hammer in broad daylight

Police were called after a neighbour spotted a man trying to break into a home in Commons Lane, Kimpton. Picture: Google Street View.

Controversial Harpenden home scheme on wildlife habitat granted extension

Westfield Road allotment Harpenden.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide