St Albans worker builds advent house in time for Christmas countdown

Steven White with his advent house creation. Archant

An employee at a St Albans-based company has been working overtime to build an advent calendar house in time for Christmas.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steven White, 36, who works for the joinery and retail fit-out specialist company, Hannaford, which is based in Colney Street, decided to use recycled timber to create a bespoke advent house.

Steven, who is an apprentice bench joiner, has been building the calendar in his spare time, often staying late at work to ensure that it would be ready for the Christmas countdown.

Members of staff at the company have also benefited from the project as the boxes in the house have been filled with wine, chocolates and biscuits for everyone to enjoy.

Steven said: “I’ve really enjoyed this project as it includes a number of different techniques, so it’s been great for developing my skills as well as being something the whole team can enjoy.”

Finance director, Richard Williams, added: “Steven’s creation is a fantastic alternative to the secret Santa that many businesses do each Christmas.

“We think it’s also a novel way of highlighting the importance and benefits of sustainability and responsible forestry, which we are passionate about.”

The company believe there is a possibility that they could make advent calendar houses for other businesses if they wanted something different.