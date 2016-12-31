Advanced search

St Albans taxi drivers refuse to transport Thameslink commuter because of his wheelchair

06:10 10 February 2017

Dom Hyams wants everyone to be part of the #AccessRevolution

Dom Hyams wants everyone to be part of the #AccessRevolution

Archant

Another shocking tale of discriminatory behaviour by taxi drivers has emerged in St Albans, after a man with brittle bones disease revealed that some cabbies point-blank refuse to transport him.

Comment
Dom Hyams wants everyone to be part of the #AccessRevolutionDom Hyams wants everyone to be part of the #AccessRevolution

The upsetting revelation was aired at a public meeting at St Albans district council, during a forum on Thameslink services.

Dominic ‘Dom’ Hyams, of Harpenden, who uses an electric wheelchair, told councillors he was often left stranded at local stations by taxis.

He told Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) representatives at last Thursday’s (2) planning scrutiny committee meeting that, generally, his experience was ‘very good’ as he calls station staff ahead of his departure, and the “friendly hardworking staff at St Albans, Harpenden and St Pancras always try and deliver a great service”.

He regularly commutes to St Pancras, which is close to his job at Assist-Mi, an assistance and customer service app.

Dom went on: “For many years I have found myself in need of using a taxi to get me home from St Albans to Harpenden when something goes wrong on the line.”

Although GTR gives him a special docket to enable taxi-drivers to recoup payment later, when there are service problems, he has found that “all taxi drivers at the rank now refuse to take the dockets from Thameslink staff, as they are not being paid within the 30 days payment terms. Frankly I don’t blame them.

“Many say they often are sent back forms if they are not precisely filled in. Thirty day payment terms can be up to 60 days or not at all. A couple of drivers will go beyond what is expected of them, and offer to still take me and my wheelchair but in recent weeks, they have both said that due to their struggle to get the money, they too would have to stop doing the docket work as it feels like they are doing it for free.”

However, he also faces difficulties when offering cash, as while most drivers have accessible taxis they “are still refusing to take wheelchair jobs” and he has been left to wait ‘indefinitely’ at St Albans City Station.

Dom said: “I believe in the main [they do so] because they can make this choice without any repercussions.”

He told GTR officials that “the docket system needs to be revised, it isn’t working.”

And he called upon St Albans district council, which has a statutory duty to license private-hire vehicles and drivers, to do more to protect those in wheelchairs.

He added that if there are no taxis willing to transport him to Harpenden, he is forced to contact “one of my parents to get me, who live over half an hour away. This is on the back of a long day at work, now delaying my journey home by hours.

“There needs to be a genuine punishment for cab drivers refusing to take wheelchair jobs. Having so many accessible taxis seems pointless, without the attitudes of the drivers changing and them realising they have a duty to take work from all individuals.

“The experience in London is completely different, with black cabs happily accepting all wheelchair jobs. They would lose their badge if they got caught doing such things.”

This follows revelations in this paper last year about a St Albans woman in her 60s complaining to the government about her shoddy treatment, when a taxi driver refused to take her to the Abbey Theatre, because she had a wheelchair.

Cllr Richard Curthoys, chair of the council’s licensing and regulatory committee asked Dom to discuss his ‘shocking’ experience further with him.

After the meeting, Michael Lovelady, head of regulatory services at council, said: “We are sorry to hear of Dominic’s experience at St Albans City Station.

“We have not previously had a complaint by him or anyone else about taxis refusing to take wheelchair users at the station. We’ve spoken to Dominic and asked that if this happens again, he should take a note of the driver’s plate number. We will then investigate.”

Mudassar Yasin, former general secretary of the now disbanded St Albans and Harpenden Taxi Association, said: “I’m disappointed that is the situation, but not surprised, as these sorts of incidents are happening on a daily basis.

“Some of the excuses drivers come out with are ridiculous.”

He suggested customers complain to the council, to prompt action from the authority.

Mudassar, who is director of Arena Taxis, said that his drivers were kept busy providing transport to residents in wheelchairs, particularly from Grove House, Grace Muriel House and other local nursing homes.

Keywords: St Albans London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

St Albans taxi drivers refuse to transport Thameslink commuter because of his wheelchair

06:10 Debbie White
Dom Hyams wants everyone to be part of the #AccessRevolution

Another shocking tale of discriminatory behaviour by taxi drivers has emerged in St Albans, after a man with brittle bones disease revealed that some cabbies point-blank refuse to transport him.

Armed forces fall in for St Albans primary school assembly

Yesterday, 19:30 Anne Suslak
Sgt Patrick Slaney shows Garden Fields year 4 pupils the field ambulance used by the army.

Members of the armed forces awarded prizes at a primary school assembly and showed pupils around a battlefield ambulance.

Two hour ambulance wait for 85-year-old couple in St Albans

Yesterday, 17:00 Franki Berry
Jean and Jack Smith

An injured elderly man was left shaking and bleeding waiting for two hours in the freezing cold for an ambulance to hospital last month.

St Albans councillors told: Thameslink service means choosing between ‘losing our jobs or our sanity’

Yesterday, 16:43 Debbie White
St Albans mum Laura-Jane Bortone speaking about the Thameslink service at a recent committee meeting.

Families are being forced to move from St Albans because the faltering Thameslink service meant choosing between ‘losing jobs or our sanity,’ rail bosses have been told.

CountryPhile

Green light for another GM trial, growing wheat in the field, at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden

Wheat crop research. Photo courtesy of Prof Jon West, Rothamsted Research

Opponents of genetically modified (GM) crops are disappointed after scientists in Harpenden were granted permission to carry out a field trial on cereal grain, despite objections.

Power of the peregrine

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

St Albans nightclub in running for most “tragic” venue

Inside Club Batchwood

Cash and alcohol stolen in burglary at St Albans pub

Police would like to speak to these three people in connection with a burglary at The White Swan in St Albans.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans Poundworld building sold for millions

Poundworld in St Albans

Fresh warning to motorists after more cars targeted by yobs throwing stones on A414

A rock smashed the window of a Jaguar on the A414.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

St Albans death crash cyclist ‘had taken cannabis’

H.M. Coroner's Court
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards