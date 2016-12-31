St Albans support charity receives generous donation

A number of charities received the donation at an awards ceremony in the Lloyd's building. Archant

A support charity has received a generous sum in recognition of the work it does with families.

Home-Start Herts in St Albans collected £2,000 as part of the Lloyds Market Charity Awards 2016 which is organised by Lloyds Charities Trust.

The initiative provides a number of Lloyd’s employees with money which can then be passed on to a charity of their choice.

It was launched in 2007 and since then more than £454,000 has been donated to more than 296 charities.

The Trust’s chairman, Chris Harman, presented the money to Home-Start at a gala reception in the underwriting room in the Lloyds building after a father-of-three and employee at the organisation nominated it as the beneficiary of the cash.

Suzy Moody from Home-Start commented: “We were really proud to represent Home-Start at such an inspirational event, alongside so many other amazing charities and people that are providing support and lifelines to help people through some of their darkest days.

She added that the charity received “fantastic support from businesses” with the initiative being another example of how a company can make “a real difference”.