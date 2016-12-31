St Albans Santa sleigh raises record-breaking amount

Santa's float Archant

Santa’s Float may have been mothballed for another season but St Albans Round Table is delighed with the amount of money it has brought in for local charities.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The float, which once again took to the streets of St Albans in December, raised over £17,000 - a new all-time record.

As well as visiting city streets, members of Round Table collected at St Albans City Station and took Santa on his sleigh to London Colney.

In the run-up to the Christmas season, Santa’s float was completely refurbished. It was repainted, completely refitted with new lights and speakers and also received a mechanical overhaul.

Round Table chairman Ian Goldsmith said: “All the hard work we put in between September and November clearly paid off. We are totally thrilled and grateful to everyone who donated to our many elves during December.”

All the money collected supports local charities and St Albans Round Table has already supported Youthtalk, Homestart, 3 Valleys, Scouts, AT Society, The Living Room, Rennie Grove Hospice Care and Earthworks with more charities earmarked for 2017.

Some of the money collected was used to deliver Christmas hampers prepared by Morrisons to more than 50 people in the St Albans area.

St Albans Round Table is looking for new members and is holding an open night from 7.30pm on Monday, January 9, at The Old Fighting Cocks off Abbey Mill Lane.

It is a well-established social club for men between the ages of 18 and 45, who want to get out, meet new people, help the community, and try new social and fundraising activities and experiences.

More details can be found at http://www.stalbansroundtable.org.uk