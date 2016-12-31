Advanced search

St Albans Santa sleigh raises record-breaking amount

17:00 05 January 2017

Santa's float

Santa's float

Archant

Santa’s Float may have been mothballed for another season but St Albans Round Table is delighed with the amount of money it has brought in for local charities.

Comment

The float, which once again took to the streets of St Albans in December, raised over £17,000 - a new all-time record.

As well as visiting city streets, members of Round Table collected at St Albans City Station and took Santa on his sleigh to London Colney.

In the run-up to the Christmas season, Santa’s float was completely refurbished. It was repainted, completely refitted with new lights and speakers and also received a mechanical overhaul.

Round Table chairman Ian Goldsmith said: “All the hard work we put in between September and November clearly paid off. We are totally thrilled and grateful to everyone who donated to our many elves during December.”

All the money collected supports local charities and St Albans Round Table has already supported Youthtalk, Homestart, 3 Valleys, Scouts, AT Society, The Living Room, Rennie Grove Hospice Care and Earthworks with more charities earmarked for 2017.

Some of the money collected was used to deliver Christmas hampers prepared by Morrisons to more than 50 people in the St Albans area.

St Albans Round Table is looking for new members and is holding an open night from 7.30pm on Monday, January 9, at The Old Fighting Cocks off Abbey Mill Lane.

It is a well-established social club for men between the ages of 18 and 45, who want to get out, meet new people, help the community, and try new social and fundraising activities and experiences.

More details can be found at http://www.stalbansroundtable.org.uk

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Radlett autism school celebrates third ‘outstanding’ report

Yesterday, 12:00 Andrea Pluck
This is the third consecutive year that the school has received an 'outstanding' report from Ofsted

For the third year in succession, a local autism school has received an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

St Albans Royal Marine Cadets recognised for their hard work

Yesterday, 06:00 Andrea Pluck
St Albans marine cadets detachment

Sea cadets have been recognised for their hard work after receiving an award for their progress over the last 12 months.

Death crash driver tells St Albans Crown Court “I feel so bad”

Fri, 17:48 Court Reporter
The case has started in St Albans Crown Court

A driver accused of causing the death of his friend by dangerous driving has told a jury that he feels ‘ashamed and sad’ about his passing.

St Albans District Council launches legal action against ‘flawed conclusion’

Fri, 17:05 Debbie White
St Albans council is seeking a judicial review

A legal challenge has been launched after a scathing report on St Albans’ future expansion, where a government official effectively rejected a major blueprint.

CountryPhile

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Cormorant

The use of guns to take ‘pot shots’ and scare away cormorants near a fishing lake has upset people who enjoy watching such creatures in the wild.

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Nightly sings the staring owl....

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

“Nasty” group attack on young boy near St Albans retail park

Anyone with information can contact Herts Police on 101.

Gallery: Tributes paid in St Albans to ‘gentle giant’ musician and referee

The family of slain prison officer, Nick Medlin, formerly of St Albans, have paid tribute to him.

Tyres slashed on 16 cars in London Colney

Appeal for information and witnesses after tyres were slashed in London Colney.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans secondary school named world class by Cambridge academic

Head Margaret Chapman with girls in the quality mark team

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards