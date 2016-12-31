St Albans Royal Marine Cadets recognised for their hard work

St Albans marine cadets detachment Archant

Sea cadets have been recognised for their hard work after receiving an award for their progress over the last 12 months.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Staff Royal Marine Officer (SRMO) issued the St Albans Royal Marine Cadets with the SRMO trophy for making a huge amount of progress in the last year. This follows another award they received by the Eastern Area Sea Cadets for again making a great improvement.

The cadets take part in waterborne activities as well as branching off to take part in adventurous training. They specialise in orienteering, field craft, weapon handling and take part in training sessions across the country to test their navigational skills and teamwork.

Unit commanding officer, SLt (SCC) Ted Hill, said: “This award is a testament to the hard work put in by cadets and staff over the years and is richly deserved.

“Earlier in the month the sea cadet unit in St Albans won the Herts District Trophy for the best sea cadet unit in Herts, so it’s been another great year.”

The unit recruits boys and girls aged between 10 and 18 and meet twice a week at Westminster Lodge in St Albans.

For more information click here.