St Albans Primary school receive diabetes award for supporting pupil

Camp School staff (Back L-R) Karen Waters, Dee Decent and Mollie Cook (Front L-R) Diabetes UK senior clinical advisor Libby Dowling, Daisie's mum Rachael Lord, Daisie Shenton, 6, and Vicki Litenstone receive an award from Diabetes UK. Danny Loo Photography 2016

A primary school has received an award for providing care and support to a six-year-old pupil who has diabetes.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Camp Primary and Nursery School, in Camp Road, St Albans, were presented with the Good Diabetes Care in School Award by Diabetes UK for helping Daisie Shenton, who suffers from Type 1 diabetes.

Part of the care the it offers is administering Daisie’s daily insulin injections, which allows her to enjoy a life at school. Senior clinical advisor for Diabetes UK, Libby Dowling, presented the award to staff in a recent assemly.

She said: “The fact that Camp is doing such a fantastic job of supporting this pupil with Type 1 diabetes shows that good care is achievable in all schools.”

The award is valid for two years and the school will feature on the Diabetes UK Honour Wall, which highlights the schools that are award holders.

Camp headteacher, Sharon Barton, added: “We are delighted to win this award and take very seriously our responsibility to provide Daisie with the support and care she needs to manage her condition safely in school.

“We have worked closely with pupils, parents and school staff to ensure that the right care is in place so she has the same opportunities as her peers.”