Advanced search

St Albans landscaping apprentice recognised in the Nectar small business awards

16:55 30 December 2016

EDITORIAL USE ONLY James Lanwarne (2nd left) and James Curnock (2nd right) of Lanwarne Landscapes receive the award for Apprentice of the Year from James Moir of Nectar (left) and Sarah Willingham from Dragons' Den (right), at the Nectar Business Small Business Awards 2016 round table event in London.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY James Lanwarne (2nd left) and James Curnock (2nd right) of Lanwarne Landscapes receive the award for Apprentice of the Year from James Moir of Nectar (left) and Sarah Willingham from Dragons' Den (right), at the Nectar Business Small Business Awards 2016 round table event in London.

PA

In the two and a half years since he took up an apprenticeship with a St Albans-based landscaping company, James Curnock has proved his worth time and time again.

Comment

And now his ability has been recognised on the wider stage by winning the title Nectar Apprentice of the Year Award in the Nectar small business awards.

It is the second time that the company, Lanwarne Landscapes, has won a Nectar small business award - in 2013 company boss James Lanwarne won Tradesperson of the Year.

Young James, 24, joined Lanwarne in 2014 after finding he could not afford college fees and opting to start an apprenticeship locally.

Prior to applying, he had toured the world as a professional BMX rider but knowing that was not a long-term option, he felt he needed to learn a trade.

His application to Lanwarne was successful and the company soon realised they had someone special in their midst. Boss James praised his apprentice’s work ethic and passion for achievement and described him as an inspiration to young people who proved that there was another route other than A-levels and university.

He said the company was delighted that James had won the Apprentice of the Year award and added: “As a company we invest a significant amount of time and money in training and developing our employees and winning this is recognition of James’s hard work and our efforts over the past two and a half years.”

For his newly-engaged apprentice, the prize of £2,000 and 50,000 Nectar points will go towards the cost of his wedding in May.

James received his award from Sarah Willingham of TV’s Dragon’s Den, who described him as a ‘thoroughly deserving winner’ with an inspiring story. She added: “Joining the company just over two and a half years ago, James is clearly driven and focused and has demonstrated real leadership by helping to grow the business.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Collision between motorcycle and two cars in Harpenden prompts police appeal

Yesterday, 16:35 Madeleine Burton
Herts Police are seeking information following the collision (stock photo)

A motorcyclist remains in a critical condition following a collision in Harpenden just before Christmas.

St Albans secondary school named world class by Cambridge academic

Yesterday, 15:00 Madeleine Burton
Head Margaret Chapman with girls in the quality mark team

A top St Albans secondary school can call itself world class after being awarded a quality mark to demonstrate its pedigree.

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Yesterday, 12:00 Debbie White
Cormorant

The use of guns to take ‘pot shots’ and scare away cormorants near a fishing lake has upset people who enjoy watching such creatures in the wild.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

Yesterday, 06:00
St Albans Magistrates Court

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Christmas

CountryPhile

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Cormorant

The use of guns to take ‘pot shots’ and scare away cormorants near a fishing lake has upset people who enjoy watching such creatures in the wild.

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Nightly sings the staring owl....

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Cormorant

St Albans secondary school named world class by Cambridge academic

Head Margaret Chapman with girls in the quality mark team

Inquest opens following death of St Albans man on Christmas Day

Herts Coroner's Court has opened an inquest

Collision between motorcycle and two cars in Harpenden prompts police appeal

Herts Police are seeking information following the collision (stock photo)

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards