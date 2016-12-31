St Albans Halfords build free bike for child victim of theft

Left to right: PC Kriszti Gulyas, Charlie Hearn, Victor Minchen, Ollie James, and PCSO Sebastien Jackson. Archant

A community-minded business in St Albans has come to the rescue of a nine year old whose bike was recently stolen, leaving him unable to complete his cycling proficiency course.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Victor Minchen’s bicycle was taken from Ramsbury Road on January 7, putting a halt to his ability to take the riding test this month.

His father, Milen, said that Victor loved to ride the bike and was ‘gutted’ to miss the chance to get his proficiency certificate, but the family could not afford a replacement.

Herts Police, during the course of the force’s investigations, got in contact with Halfords in Griffiths Way, to ask if there was anything the firm could do before his imminent test.

Victor was stoked when the manager at the shop, Martin Penny, offered to build him a new bike completely free.

After his son received the new bike, a stunned Milen said: “I don’t know what to say – I’m speechless.

“Victor loves cycling. He was due to have his cycling proficiency course in February so we were gutted when his bike was stolen.

“We are so grateful to Halfords for giving him a new bike and the police for making it happen.

“Now Victor can use the gift to take the course next month.”

No one has yet been caught in connection with the crime, and there is no description of the thief.

Anyone with information on the bike theft should contact the police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.