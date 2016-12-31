Advanced search

St Albans Halfords build free bike for child victim of theft

18:00 11 February 2017

Left to right: PC Kriszti Gulyas, Charlie Hearn, Victor Minchen, Ollie James, and PCSO Sebastien Jackson.

Left to right: PC Kriszti Gulyas, Charlie Hearn, Victor Minchen, Ollie James, and PCSO Sebastien Jackson.

Archant

A community-minded business in St Albans has come to the rescue of a nine year old whose bike was recently stolen, leaving him unable to complete his cycling proficiency course.

Comment

Victor Minchen’s bicycle was taken from Ramsbury Road on January 7, putting a halt to his ability to take the riding test this month.

His father, Milen, said that Victor loved to ride the bike and was ‘gutted’ to miss the chance to get his proficiency certificate, but the family could not afford a replacement.

Herts Police, during the course of the force’s investigations, got in contact with Halfords in Griffiths Way, to ask if there was anything the firm could do before his imminent test.

Victor was stoked when the manager at the shop, Martin Penny, offered to build him a new bike completely free.

After his son received the new bike, a stunned Milen said: “I don’t know what to say – I’m speechless.

“Victor loves cycling. He was due to have his cycling proficiency course in February so we were gutted when his bike was stolen.

“We are so grateful to Halfords for giving him a new bike and the police for making it happen.

“Now Victor can use the gift to take the course next month.”

No one has yet been caught in connection with the crime, and there is no description of the thief.

Anyone with information on the bike theft should contact the police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keywords: Herts Police St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

St Albans Halfords build free bike for child victim of theft

Yesterday, 18:00 Franki Berry
Left to right: PC Kriszti Gulyas, Charlie Hearn, Victor Minchen, Ollie James, and PCSO Sebastien Jackson.

A community-minded business in St Albans has come to the rescue of a nine year old whose bike was recently stolen, leaving him unable to complete his cycling proficiency course.

St Albans anti-bullying conference “worthwhile experience” for students

Fri, 19:30 Franki Berry
Students at Samuel Ryder Academy sent gold balloons with anti-bullying messages inside into the sky.

An anti-bullying conference taught students about important issues they might encounter using fun activities recently.

St Albans’ Clarence Park entry steps closed for repairs

Fri, 16:55 Franki Berry
The closed entrance to Clarence Park

Timber steps leading to a popular public park in St Albans had to be shut last week, because they were deemed unsafe.

Can you give St Albans Council advice on access to city’s new museum?

Fri, 16:15 Debbie White
St Albans Museum and Art Gallery

Volunteers are being sought to give advice on disabled access to exhibitions and activities at the new £7.7 million museum and art gallery in St Albans’ city centre.

CountryPhile

Green light for another GM trial, growing wheat in the field, at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden

Wheat crop research. Photo courtesy of Prof Jon West, Rothamsted Research

Opponents of genetically modified (GM) crops are disappointed after scientists in Harpenden were granted permission to carry out a field trial on cereal grain, despite objections.

Power of the peregrine

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read stories

St Albans nightclub in running for most “tragic” venue

Inside Club Batchwood

Cash and alcohol stolen in burglary at St Albans pub

Police would like to speak to these three people in connection with a burglary at The White Swan in St Albans.

St Albans taxi drivers refuse to transport Thameslink commuter because of his wheelchair

Dom Hyams wants everyone to be part of the #AccessRevolution

Bailiffs shut down St Albans sweetshop

Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

St Albans death crash cyclist ‘had taken cannabis’

H.M. Coroner's Court
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards