St Albans gym in the spotlight for national TV advert

A national TV advert encouraging people to start 2017 by improving their fitness was filmed at a gym in St Albans.

The Nuffield Health TV advert was filmed in St Albans.

The Nuffield Health Fitness and Wellbeing Centre on Highfield Drive was used for location work for the New Year campaign, which also filmed in St Peter’s Street.

The advert focuses on an everyday woman who joins Nuffield Health and benefits from the expertise, encouragement and support of their expert staff to help her improve her fitness and stay on track with her training.

Produced by integrated creative agency VCCP, the new 30 second advert first aired on Boxing Day after being filmed in November.

It focuses on the free MOT health checks offered by the club, which highlight areas of health and wellbeing that need improvement and then encourages ways members can make changes.

St Albans general manager Jenny Dipple said: “The team at St Albans were incredibly proud and honoured to host the filming of the TV advert. The advert represents a journey of one of our members and shows that hard work pays off!”

If you’re tempted to find out more about the facilities available at Nuffield in St Albans, the club is offering a free weight management event for members and non-members tomorrow.

A team of Nuffield Health experts including personal trainers, physiologists and nutritional therapists will be on hand to share their knowledge and tips on meal structure and portion size and what everyday activities count as physical activity.

