St Albans firefighters save horse, ‘Dolly’, trapped in swimming pool

St Albans firefighters helped rescue a horse from a swimming pool. Photo courtesy of Herts Fire Control Herts Fire Control

Firefighters from St Albans helped rescue a horse from a freezing cold swimming pool last night (Wednesday).

Dolly the horse, safe and sound after the rescue. Photo courtesy of Herts Fire Control Dolly the horse, safe and sound after the rescue. Photo courtesy of Herts Fire Control

They joined counterparts from three other stations throughout Hertfordshire to rescue the stricken animal at a private address in Goffs Oak just after 10pm.

Cllr Richard Thake, Herts county council’s cabinet member for community safety, said: “We were called to an incident to rescue a horse that had fallen into a swimming pool. Thankfully the horse, called Dolly, is now safe and warm and has been reunited with her owners after being checked over by a vet.”

He explained: “Our firefighters rescued her by pumping most of the water from the pool to reduce the risk of her developing hypothermia.

“They then built a ramp made of bales of straw provided by local farmers and used ropes and a harness to lead her out to safety.”

Cllr Thake said this “ingenious solution was suggested by one of our quick-thinking firemen. Although Dolly was very cold, she stayed relatively calm throughout the rescue.

“While we are happy to assist in incidents like this one when we are available and able to do so, our crews will always prioritise incidents which involve any risks to humans.”

He urged: “This is a timely reminder for residents to make sure that they keep all animals and pets safe and secure.”