Advanced search

St Albans development creating concerns over parking

12:00 03 February 2017

Beaumont Works, Sutton Road - photo Google Streetview.

Beaumont Works, Sutton Road - photo Google Streetview.

Archant

Concerns are growing that a development to build 58 flats on the site of an old clothing factory will pile pressure on parking in the area.

Comment

The Beaumont Works site in Sutton Road could be converted into one and two-bedroom flats if St Albans council approves an application currently under consultation.

But there is a worry amongst those living on Hedley Road, which runs around the outside of the site, about the effect both the building work and the residential use will have on parking and standards of living.

Although 31 of the 58 flats are designed for at least two occupants, only 60 parking spaces are included in the application. Opponents argue the shortage will lead to cars spilling out of the development onto the surrounding streets,

Jonathan Hemmant, 44, of Hedley Road, said he already parked 200 metres away and was worried he could be pushed even further away, creating a knock-on effect for young families and elderly people on neighbouring streets.

Mr Hemmant said: “The application does not match up to reality.

“The developers have overstated the benefits of local transport, have used car ownership data which is incomplete and have carried out a flawed analysis, ignoring demographic and other considerations which show that car ownership will be significantly higher than stated.”

A new access road to the site included in the application is unlikely to help because Mr Hemmant said it would take away five further parking spaces.

His concerns were echoed by many residents of Hedley Road, including one who said he was “disappointed” as the development “is clearly going to be a problem.”

Hannah Hannah Morton-Hedges, who has lived on the road for 10 years and first began noticing the traffic problems after the extension of the Hedley Villas, said it was “ludicrous not to prioritise family homes” and the proliferation of new flats “will mean the whole community feel of the city is going to go.”

Without that, she predicted “it is going to become another commuter town.”

Not everyone is opposed to the scheme - some of those living on Hedley Road expressed their hope that the development could help the area, with one man saying it would be much preferable to an empty car park and factory which is all there is now.

He said: “The parking will not be great, but it’s not great now.”

A spokesperson for the applicant, Inland Finance Ltd, said: “The perception of a higher requirement for car parking is not borne out by the statistical data.

“The allocation of spaces to the development has been calculated in line with real figures from the latest census data on car ownership in St Albans. This data indicates that 53 car parking spaces would be sufficient for a scheme of one and two bedroom apartments of this size.

“The exciting redevelopment of the Beaumont Works site will deliver much needed new homes to the local area, while enabling the preservation of the heritage asset and we are delighted to be bringing forward these very exciting proposals for the site.”

The plans and comments can be viewed on www.stalbans.gov.uk, under reference numbers 5/2016/3802 and 5/2016/3813. The consultation for both closes next Friday, February 10.

Keywords: St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

St Albans development creating concerns over parking

38 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
Beaumont Works, Sutton Road - photo Google Streetview.

Concerns are growing that a development to build 58 flats on the site of an old clothing factory will pile pressure on parking in the area.

Missing man from St Albans found

10:17 Anne Suslak
A man who went missing from St Albans has been found safe and well.

A man who went missing from St Albans has been found safe and well.

Green light for another GM trial, growing wheat in the field, at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden

09:43 Debbie White
Wheat crop research. Photo courtesy of Prof Jon West, Rothamsted Research

Opponents of genetically modified (GM) crops are disappointed after scientists in Harpenden were granted permission to carry out a field trial on cereal grain, despite objections.

Campaign against scrapyard mobile home in Colney Heath

Yesterday, 21:00 Anne Suslak
St Albans Council

Neighbours and a local councillor are fighting against an illegal mobile home which has been set up in a scrapyard.

CountryPhile

Green light for another GM trial, growing wheat in the field, at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden

Wheat crop research. Photo courtesy of Prof Jon West, Rothamsted Research

Opponents of genetically modified (GM) crops are disappointed after scientists in Harpenden were granted permission to carry out a field trial on cereal grain, despite objections.

Power of the peregrine

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

Redbourn family face massive fines after being found guilty of a string of animal cruelty charges

Julie Smith, Edward Smith, Michael Morley and Patrick Smith leave St Albans Magistrates court.

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

St Albans hotel takes over historic Rose and Crown pub

Rose & Crown

Yobs throw stones at cars on A414 in St Albans

Cars and a coach were damaged in St Albans after yobs threw stones at them.

Concerns over shop takeover in St Albans

The Co-operative Food

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

Herts Ad Comment: Do our councillors know best?

Herts Advertiser comment
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards