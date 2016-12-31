St Albans cub scouts celebrate centenary

To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

About 300 boys and girls celebrated the 100th anniversary of Cub Scouts

The group is aimed at children between the ages of eight and 10

A range of entertainment was on offer at the celebratory party

At precisely 7.16pm, in correlation with the date they set up, they took part in a syncronised promise renewal

Cub Scouts at the celebratory event