St Albans cub scouts celebrate centenary
12:00 10 January 2017
Archant
Hundreds of cub scouts gathered to celebrate their movement’s 100th anniversary with a party.
The St Albans District Scout Group organised an evening of fun and entertainment at the Pioneer Club, in Heathlands Drive, St Albans, to commemorate a century since the cub scouts began.
About 300 girls and boys attended and enjoyed a range of cakes from Simmons bakery. They also took part in a synchronised promise renewal with other scout groups from all over the country.
The cub scouts were established in 1916 and it is aimed at boys and girls aged between eight and 10. It teaches a number of life skills and covers a range of different activities.
District commissioner, Annette Payne, said: “We did a synchronised promise renewal all over the country at 7.16pm precisely; it’s something that we all do so and so at that time all over in various places a synchronised promise was made.”
Annette continued: “We had a big party with entertainment and cakes and it was really good.”